You'll come for the Lenovo Slim 7i that's nearly half price, but you'll stay for the 20% discount on accessories that almost never go on sale

Laptop deals usually take a few hundred dollars off the price of a PC, but every once in a while, you find a deal that slashes off quite a bit more. That's the case right now for the Lenovo Slim 7i, which is down to $699.99 after a $610 discount. The Lenovo Slim 7i is a solid laptop for productivity in an office or on the go, and right now you can get it for almost half price. If you do get one, you can bundle it with a range of discounted accessories.

Lenovo Slim 7i | was $1,309.99 now $699.99 at B&H This 14-inch laptop is a perfect companion for productivity on the go. This discounted model pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The PC also has a 2.8K panel, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the other specs you need to get work done in the office or on the move.

The Lenovo Slim 7i is a laptop that has a lot of little things going for it in way that adds up to a good experience. The design is clean, featuring thin bezels, a large trackpad, and speakers that rest on each side of the keyboard. The 2.8K display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports touch.

Along the top of the Lenovo Slim 7i's screen is a bump out for its webcam. Personally, I prefer this design over the notch seen in MacBooks, since it doesn't take away any of your screen and gives you something to grab when opening the laptop. But it comes down to personal preference, as some prefer a cleaner rectangular esthetic that's not interrupted.

Usually, this model costs $1,309.99. Its current price of $699.99 is squarely in the midrange price bracket for laptops and almost half the original cost of the Slim 7i. That discount comes largely from the fact that there is now a newer Slim 7i available with an Intel Core Ultra processor and other newer internals.

There are also rumors and leaks regarding a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered Lenovo Slim 7 on the way, which may contribute to older Slim 7 models going on sale.

Unless you need the latest and greatest specs in a laptop, the model with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 should be fine for everyday computing and work on the go or in the office.

Add-on savings

You can save up to 20% on a wide range of Logitech accessories through B&H's add-on discounts. (Image credit: Future)

If you know you want to buy the discounted Lenovo Slim 7i through B&H, it's worth taking some extra time to browse through the retailer's add-on savings options. When you buy certain items through B&H, you can pick up accessories, pieces of software, or other gadgets at a discount. B&H lists some suggested add-ons at the bottom of the listing for the Lenovo Slim 7i, but there's a much broader selection available.

For example, my favorite mouse, the Logitech MX Vertical, almost never goes on sale. But when you buy it as an add-on you can get it for $75.34 rather than $94.18. A similar discount is available for the Logitech ERGO K860, which I use every day. You can snag that keyboard for $103.99 if you get it alongside the Lenovo Slim 7i.

Other add-on options include 12 months of Adobe Creative Cloud for $439.99 ($219.89 off) or a year of Adobe Acrobat Pro for $169.99 ($69.89 off).

The Lenovo Slim 7i for $699.99 is a good deal on its own, but it's also an opportunity to get a discount on some accessories that rarely go on sale.