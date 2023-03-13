The Logitech ERGO K860, my favorite keyboard, is a must-buy at its lowest price ever

The Logitech ERGO K860 sets the standard when it comes to ergonomic keyboards. It has a split-key design and a curve that allows your hands to rest at a natural angle while typing. It also features a full number pad, which is a plus if you crunch a lot of numbers at your desk.

Right now, you can purchase the Logitech ERGO K860 for $105 through Amazon. That's $25 off its normal price, giving you a 19% savings. The keyboard is still expensive, but its current price is the lowest ever on Amazon. The ERGO K860 rarely goes on sale, and when it does it's usually only a few dollars off.

I purchased a Logitech ERGO K860 back in December 2022, and I knew in five minutes that it was the best purchase I'd made that year. I have since written hundreds of posts and updated plenty of others. My love for the keyboard has grown since my first impression. Apart from my phone, the keyboard is the piece of tech I use most.

(opens in new tab) Logitech K860 | $105 at Amazon ($25 off) (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) This ergonomic keyboard contours your hand and allows you to rest your wrists and a neutral position. It can switch between three different devices when connected to Bluetooth at the push of a button as well. It's easy to recommend at its normal price, but its current deal makes it a must-buy.

I'm not always so effusive with my praise or encouragement to take advantage of a deal, but the Logitech ERGO K860 is an exception. When I saw that it was on sale, I messaged my boss within seconds to let him know. I know several journalists that use the keyboard at their desk and the thing almost never goes on sale. It certainly hasn't been discounted to $105 through Amazon before.

To me, there isn't a better ergonomic keyboard on the market than the Logitech ERGO K860. I recommend it to people frequently even when it's at full price. The fact that it's at its lowest price ever makes it worth grabbing now, rather than holding off.

If you're on the hunt for an ergonomic keyboard and have the budget, buy this one now. Don't look back. Your wrists will thank you.