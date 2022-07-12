Need extra storage? Grab the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB drive for just $95, thanks to a 41% price cut

If you need an extra place to back up all your photos, videos, music, documents, and more, you want some external storage. The problem is that SSD-based drives are super expensive, which is why an external hard drive is preferable since they’re much more affordable (this deal on a portable WD SSD, however, is worth checking out). But HDDs can be delicate, right? Not if you have the LaCie Rugged Mini External Hard Drive.

Drop this drive from 4 feet or get some water (or dust) on this drive. It doesn’t matter. This USB 3.0 drive will last long, thanks to its famously orange and eye-catching cushion case design.

All these LaCie Rugged Portable HDDs have huge price drops

(opens in new tab) Portable storage doesn’t get much cheaper than these heavily discounted all-rugged portable HDDs from LaCie, one of the best names in the business. Save up to 41% off a 4TB version or grab 2TB for just $70 (instead of $110).

It supports up to 130MB/s transfer speeds via that 3.0 port and can work on a PC or Mac. It has password protection built-in for security as well.

For size options, all of them are on sale today. That includes 1TB ($52; -39%), 2TB ($69.99; -36%), 4TB ($94.99; -41%), and the big boi 5TB for $119.99 (-33%). Obviously, the more storage you get the cheaper the cost per megabyte making that 2TB or 4TB options the sweet spot.

Whether you need a drive for home, or one for the beach, travel, or the rough outdoors, the LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD can’t be beaten.