Need extra storage? Grab the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB drive for just $95, thanks to a 41% price cut
By Daniel Rubino published
When it comes to computers, having enough storage is always an issue unless you have one of these heavily discounted LaCie Rugged Mini HDDs, ranging from 1TB up to 5GB.
If you need an extra place to back up all your photos, videos, music, documents, and more, you want some external storage. The problem is that SSD-based drives are super expensive, which is why an external hard drive is preferable since they’re much more affordable (this deal on a portable WD SSD, however, is worth checking out). But HDDs can be delicate, right? Not if you have the LaCie Rugged Mini External Hard Drive.
Drop this drive from 4 feet or get some water (or dust) on this drive. It doesn’t matter. This USB 3.0 drive will last long, thanks to its famously orange and eye-catching cushion case design.
All these LaCie Rugged Portable HDDs have huge price drops
Portable storage doesn’t get much cheaper than these heavily discounted all-rugged portable HDDs from LaCie, one of the best names in the business. Save up to 41% off a 4TB version or grab 2TB for just $70 (instead of $110).
It supports up to 130MB/s transfer speeds via that 3.0 port and can work on a PC or Mac. It has password protection built-in for security as well.
For size options, all of them are on sale today. That includes 1TB ($52; -39%), 2TB ($69.99; -36%), 4TB ($94.99; -41%), and the big boi 5TB for $119.99 (-33%). Obviously, the more storage you get the cheaper the cost per megabyte making that 2TB or 4TB options the sweet spot.
Whether you need a drive for home, or one for the beach, travel, or the rough outdoors, the LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD can’t be beaten.
