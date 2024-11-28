It's not normal to get this excited over a USB dock, but I'm not normal — and this isn't just a USB dock, its a RAZER USB dock for 33% off

I'm sure you will read many more exciting Black Friday deals today than something as seemingly mundane as a USB dock, but let me tell you, this is no ordinary USB dock. It's a Razer USB dock and its the single greatest laptop accessory I purchased this year. Yes I paid full price for this beauty at launch because I was so excited that Razer had actually launched a dock that I could afford, but you can get it for a lot cheaper than I did as it's now reduced from $119.99 to $79.99 at Razer and Amazon.

"The Razer USB-C dock is an excellent device for anyone who needs a portable and stylish dock for their laptop. The aluminum casing and braided cable perfectly match the aesthetics of Razer laptops and other accessories, giving you a sleek and cohesive look. It has all the ports I need for work, play, and podcasting, and most importantly, I can easily take it from home to backpack for working on the go. There are other USB-C docks with similar capabilities that are even cheaper, but the Razer USB-C dock has maximum style points and is a good choice for people who already don't mind paying a bit extra for the Razer brand." — Jennifer Young



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



✅Perfect for: If you want a stylish and lightweight dock with multiple ports, 85w power delivery and Razer aesthetics.



❌Avoid if: You need thunderbolt support, or simply a cheaper USB-C dock as even on sale this isn't the cheapest and definitely one for Razer enthusiasts (like me!)



Features: 4 USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5 audio jack, UHS-I SD/MicroSD card slots, and 2 USB C ports. 4K 60Hz display output, 85w laptop fast charging, compatible with Windows and Mac.



Warranty: 2 years warranty from Razer. Launch date: 2024.



👉See at: Razer and Amazon



Return period: 14 days via Razer, 30 days from Amazon. Free shipping: Over $79 through Razer, Amazon free for Prime members.



The Razer USB dock is still not the cheapest, but it's the absolute best in class and I'd still pay full price

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

In my Razer USB-C dock review I raved about how only Razer could make me care this much about a dock, and it's true. As someone who is often working on the move I need a sturdy, durable usb dock to connect all my accessories that doesn't take up too much space or weight in my bag, and while there are certainly cheaper options out there, this Razer USB-C dock makes the experience that much better. I gave it a full 5 stars for a reason, it's durable, weighs only 185 grams and it feels like that tiny bit of luxury I appreciate when choosing my laptop accessories, with it's aluminium alloy finish.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

If you already use a Razer laptop, like myself switching between the Razerbook Quartz and the Razer Blade 14, you're probably already hooked on matching Razer accessories. A cheap $20 USB-C dock simply won't cut it for my precious laptop. You don't need to be a hardcore Razer evangalist though, as this dock works with any brand of course.

This USB-C dock conveniently slides into my backpack and extends the ports on my laptop. It allows me to plug in an external monitor when needed, as well as various peripherals like headsets and microphones for podcasting. Plus, it's an affordable alternative to Razer's Thunderbolt 4 dock, though if you are interested in that, it's on sale too right now for $279.99. If you don't need the bells and whistles of Thunderbolt connections, this dock is perfect.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The true mark of a 5-star product for me is something I review that becomes utterly indispensable, and for me, the Razer USB-C dock is absolutely that. It has everything I need in a portable dock, and I would replace it in a heartbeat if anything happened to it. I certainly wish I'd only paid $79.99 for it, like you can right now, but even so it's been worth every cent for my purposes as I've used the heck out of it throughtout the year.

It may not be the cheapest option, but it's perfect for fans of Razer products. It's also ticked all the boxes I look for when reviewing tech: style, solving a problem, and making my life more convenient. If you're looking for a dock that can handle your work and play, needs and don't mind paying a bit extra for the Razer brand, then you should definitely jump on this while the Black Friday sales are still live. We also have a live blog running of the best Razer Black Friday deals.

