Save 20% on 12th Gen Intel CPUs with Amazon's second Prime Day of the year

Intel's 12th Gen processors were a great step forward for the company, launching a new hybrid chip design. The Core i7-12700K and Core i9-12900K are two solid processors and the versions without integrated GPUs are on sale for Amazon Prime Day take two (Early Access Sale). This discounts the already discounted processors further.

We positively reviewed both processors and gave the Intel Core i9-12900K our best award for its performance and value. Most PC owners will have a discrete GPU at hand for use with the Core i7 or Core i9 chip, which makes the lack of any integrated graphics processing a non-issue.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-12700KF $378 $303 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Intel Core i7-12700KF is a beast of a processor, rocking 12 physical cores (8 performance and 4 efficient) and 20 threads. While not the most efficient kid on the block, compared to AMD Zen 4, this is still an exceptionally good chip for gaming.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900KF $550 $440 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want some serious performance, look no further than the Intel Core i9-12900KF. On this thing are 16 cores (8 performance and 8 efficient) and 24 threads. This is the processor to buy for heavy gaming and workloads and it's on sale right now.

Let's now talk specs. The Intel Core i7-12700KF has 12 cores and 20 threads. The Intel Core i9-12900KF bumps this up to 16 cores and 24 threads. The clock speeds are super-fast too with the boost of both CPUs capable of hitting at least 5.0GHz. You will require a new motherboard if you're not already using a supported board, however.

Couple even the more affordable Core i7 with a recent NVIDIA or AMD graphics card and you'll have a very powerful PC. Check out our Amazon Early Access Sale live blog for all the latest tech deals!