Grab three Philips Hue smart bulbs for your smart home for just $68

Improve your smart home with even more smart lights thanks to this 3-pack of Philips Hue A19 multi-color smart bulbs on sale for just $67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). You get to that price thanks to a direct discount down to $80 and a 15% off on-page coupon you can clip for some bonus savings. The 3-pack normally goes for around $120 and was selling higher than $130 in April, so you're benefitting from some huge savings here.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue 3-pack color smart bulbs $120 $67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a great price on bulbs on some truly smart bulbs that can be easily connected to your existing system and even work with other things like Razer gear and your Alexa voice assistant.

These Philips Hue bulbs are really simple to use because thanks to Bluetooth you can easily add them to the Philips Hue app on your phone, connect them to an existing group of lights you might already have, or even use them with a Zigbee hub. Easily control your new lights with just the press of a button or a simple voice command. Add up to 10 Bluetooth bulbs this way or get the Philips Hue hub to control up to 50 lights at once.

The lights have a full range of RGB customization. You can choose from millions of colors and shades. Just the White ambiance offers up to 50,000 shades of light from warm white to cool daylight. You can set up routines so the lights shift between colors based on steps you set up in advance. You can even create timers or other triggers that change the colors for you. You could say "Alexa, it's movie night" and your lights will darken to set the mood.

These are also very durable bulbs that are rated to last up to 22 years or through 25,000 lifetime hours based on average use.