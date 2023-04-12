Save $300 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 9: A beloved revision of the perfect 2-in-1

Microsoft has iterated on its flagship 2-in-1 to great success, reaching as close to perfection as possible and receiving glowing praise in our Surface Pro 9 review. Available with a choice of a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U or i7-1255U processor alongside a third 5G-enabled variant based on the energy-efficient SQ3 ARM CPU, these customizable devices are temporarily discounted directly from Microsoft with up to $300 in savings (opens in new tab).

The offer runs until April 23 and includes multiple configurations to choose from with varying price reductions. Still, you can pick up the powerful Intel i7-1255U variant with a whopping 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a significant discount on its MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 | $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) Coat your new 2-in-1 Surface with this platinum finish and load it with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U CPU for a $300 discount. Includes a 512GB solid-state drive and 16GB of RAM, plenty to handle demanding tasks on the go.

If you're away from usable Wi-Fi networks in your day-to-day life, the Surface Pro 9 5G variant enables remote networking, and it's available for the same price as the configuration above with the same $300 saving. It offers vastly improved battery life by scaling back other components and switching out the Intel processor for a first-party SQ3 alternative. However, you will benefit from the Microsoft SQ3's additional "neural processing unit" (NPU), which enables AI-powered effects for the built-in cameras like automatic framing with Windows Studio.

Either way, all Surface Pro 9 models support the latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard and are compatible with the official Type Cover and Surface Slim Pen 2. If you've been waiting for the best Windows 2-in-1 on the market with a high-resolution 120Hz display, the Surface Pro 9 ticks all the right boxes as a genuine replacement for your laptop.