All these Surface Pro 9 deals are so good it's hard to pick just one (so we didn't)

Surface Pro 9 deals are aplenty, thanks to Best Buy slashing prices and the next wave of Surface Pro hardware waiting in the wings. I've highlighted two of the best Surface Pro 9 deals below, but Best Buy has a ton of different models and configurations on sale. It's worth browsing around Best Buy's site, especially with stock levels changing rapidly. As a quick tip, check all the colors of each deal when shopping. There are instances where a specific color is cheaper even when compared to devices with otherwise identical specs.

Surface Pro 9 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560599&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3FskuId%3D6560599&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,539.99 now $1099.99 at Best Buy The Surface Pro 9 builds on a decade of 2-in-1s from Microsoft to create the best Surface the company has ever made. This bundle comes with a Surface Pro Keyboard and saves you $440 on the model with an Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Surface Pro 9 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517648&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i5-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-device-only-latest-model-sapphire%2F6517648.p%3FskuId%3D6517648&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099.99 now $933 at Best Buy This Surface Pro 9 has a lower price and more modest specs than the one listed above. This deal only gets you the Surface Pro 9, however. You'll need to have a keyboard already or be happy to use the Surface Pro 9 as just a tablet. This model has an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Surface Pro 9 review highlights

Our Surface Pro 9 review is titled "a decade of form factor perfection," which should give you an indication of what our Senior Editor Zac Bowden thought of the device. The Surface Pro 9 earned a perfect 5/5 and received praise for its design, performance, new color options, and the fact that it was the best Surface Pro ever when it launched. The only major criticisms in the review were that "battery life could always be better" and that the Type Cover is sold separately. While a deal doesn't do anything about battery life, some of Best Buy's bundles do come with a keyboard.

Bowden has used just about every Surface device ever released. He's also gotten his hands on plenty of Surface devices that never shipped, including the Surface Coffee Table. So, when he said the Surface Pro 9 is the "the best bit of hardware Microsoft has ever released," it carries weight.

So, what made the Surface Pro 9 stand out from previous Surface devices? Small refinements added up over a decade to make the flexible PC. Even things like the button placement and antenna line are better than previous generations (the Intel model has no antenna lines).

It isn't just the outside that saw improvements. "Microsoft says it has fully redesigned the Surface Pro 9's internals to make the device more repairable to help reduce its carbon footprint," said Bowden. "There are even more replaceable components in the Surface Pro 9 compared to its predecessor, including the battery, display, kickstand, speakers, heatsink, fan, and more."

Bowden concluded his review with praise for the Surface Pro 9:

"I never used to be a fan of the Surface Pro line, but that all changed with the Surface Pro 9. This PC is amazing. I love the display. I love the design. I love the premium chassis. I love the Type Cover. The only thing I dislike is the battery life, which could be better. Almost everything about the Surface Pro 9 is perfect... If we gave the Surface Pro 8 and 4.5 out of 5. I think it's only fair that we give this one the full five stars. It's just that good."

Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Pro 10

As is the case with all pieces of technology, nothing is new for long. Microsoft has new Surface Pro hardware on the way in 2024. That's one major reason that the Surface Pro 9 is discounted out the moment, along with the fact that the 12th Gen Intel CPU inside is now two generations old.

While Microsoft has a Surface event this week on March 21, 2024, we don't expect to see the Surface Pro 10 announced on stage. This week's event focuses on business models of Surface devices, including the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. While they will be impressive devices (and available to non-business customers), the bigger excitement in the Surface world is for the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, both of which are expected to be unveiled in May.

The Surface Pro 9 is still a lovely device. It builds on a decade of feedback and refinement. As highlighted above, the Surface Pro 9 earned a perfect score in our review and was called the "best bit of hardware Microsoft has ever released." All of that is still true, but it needs to be placed in context. Microsoft has two waves of Surface hardware on the way in the first half of this year, including a second wave that will see the biggest jump in the Surface Pro lineup we've seen in years.