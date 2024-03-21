Microsoft's next Surface event is around the corner, but you can save more than $200 on a Surface Laptop 4 right now

If you've been waiting for a good deal to justify picking up a Surface laptop, then now is your chance. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with the AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is currently discounted by $200 at various retailers.

Microsoft has announced a Surface event is coming soon, and a new model of the popular laptop unit is likely to be unveiled during that event. With new stock likely on the way, retailers are looking to clear out inventory by discounting past models. That means you can enjoy sweet, sweet discounts on what we at Windows Central considered one of the best 13-inch laptops. The Surface Laptop 4 is currently discounted from $899 down to just $669 at Amazon and $699 at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5" with Ryzen 5 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Laptop-13-5-Touch-Screen%2Fdp%2FB09MZQTR2G%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 now $669 at Amazon The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 is a portable powerhouse and ideal for students or on-the-go professionals that need a lightweight and productivity-focused laptop. The Surface Laptop 4 includes AMD's Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of Storage.

✅Perfect for: On-the-go professionals and students who want a lightweight, yet feature-rich laptop experience with a premium build quality. ❌Avoid it if: A fully-fledged gaming device. The Surface Laptop 4 was released in 2021, and may be lacking in improvements or amenities added to newer versions. 🔎Our review: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/surface-laptop-4-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" target="_blank">Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch) review: AMD Ryzen shines, but Microsoft could still do much more 💰Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6455189&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-laptop-4-13-5-touch-screen-amd-ryzen-5-surface-edition-with-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-platinum%2F6455189.p%3FskuId%3D6455189&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$699 (Best Buy)

🔥More great deals🔥

Uniquely designed and perfect for productivity on the go

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4's 13.5-inch model may be small, but it is still mighty. It packs similar specs to its bigger brother, the 15-inch model, with a more minimalist and travel-friendly footprint. Inside the machine is an AMD Ryzen 5 4000 processor designed specifically for Microsoft's Surface line, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB solid-state drive for storage.

AMD's onboard Radeon Graphics provide enough power for some light, casual gaming, but the Surface Laptop 4 is geared more toward productivity and everyday usage. The laptop is well suited for creative endeavors like photo editing and even some light digital art, but tasks like 3D modeling or video editing may be a bit too much.

In his review of the Surface Laptop 4's 15-inch model, Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino dubbed the device "one of the nicest, most enjoyable PC laptops available" and declared it was competing with some of the best AMD Ryzen laptops.

The Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch model features a touchscreen display with PixelSense technology and still manages to pull 19 hours of battery life. The long-lasting battery makes it an ideal laptop for students and professionals who need tech ready to go at a moment's notice, even if there isn't an electrical outlet readily available.

While the 13.5-inch model was originally released in 4 color options, it seems the best discounts at the time of writing are all limited to the Platinum color. However, the Platinum 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 does have the Alcántara material finish for the keyboard area, an option unavailable on the other colorways and sizes that were available at launch.