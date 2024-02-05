Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal — SAVE up to $500 on the most powerful Surface laptop

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's replacement for the popular Surface Book laptops. They are the most powerful Surface products with configurations housing up to an NVIDIA RTX 4060. They are also one of the newest Surface products to hit the market, releasing in October 2023.

All possible configurations are on sale, some at $100 off up to $500 off for the most powerful configuration. If you want the best that Microsoft can offer regarding hardware, this is the best time to pick up the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 | was $1,999.99 now $1,899.99 at Microsoft The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a unique item in the market; its adjustable screen allows easy sketching and note-taking. This is one of the only Surface devices that can handle gaming with the most powerful configurations. The base configuration has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Some of the better configurations have an NVIDIA RTX 4050 or 4060.

✅Perfect for: those who want the best of the best or are looking for a convertible laptop tablet that allows best-in-class studio work. ❌Avoid if: you're on a budget or just want a simple Surface device. 💰Price check: $2,199.99 at BestBuy (RTX 4050) 🔍Our experience: Surface Laptop Studio 2 review: What experts think of the most powerful Surface ever

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

The Studio Laptop Studio 2 is one of the most unique form factors available in a laptop. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs OS: Windows 11 Home.

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Processor

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6 vRAM 2130 MHz boost clock speed, 80W maximum graphics power

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 vRAM 2010 MHz boost clock speed, 80W maximum graphics power

- NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 vRAM 2115 MHz boost clock speed, 80W maximum graphics power

- Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Storage: 16GB, 32GB or 64GB LPDDR5x RAM

- Removable solid-state drive (Gen 4 SSD) options: 512GB, 1TB or 2TB

Display: Touchscreen: 14.4” PixelSense Flow Display

Resolution: 2400 x 1600 (200 PPI)

Refresh rate: up to 120Hz

Pen: Designed for Surface Slim Pen 2 and supports tactile signals (Sold separately).

- Integrated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage for charging under the keyboard

- Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

Ports: 2 x USB-CFootnote with USB4/ Thunderbolt 4 (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery)

- USB-A 3.1

- MicroSDXC card reader

- 3.5 mm headphone jack

- Surface Connect port

Audio: Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3.

Camera: Front-facing 1080p

Security: TPM 2.0, Windows Hello IR camera

Battery: Up to 16-19 hours, depending on configuration.



If you haven't been able to test drive the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 yet, this is the perfect time. If you want the Tesla of Laptops, this is the one to get minus the negative connotation that Teslas sometimes have. We did a round-up of impressions on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 when it was released, and it is a well-loved, powerful laptop available for a wide gamut of end users.

As you can see from the above specifications, the Surface has all the bells and whistles, and there are things the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is doing that no other manufacturer is attempting. If you want the best deal on a Laptop Studio 2, the most powerful configuration is $500 off. For $3,199, down from $3,599, you get a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. While you shouldn't expect to be gaming at 4K with this configuration, it will be more than enough juice to push the 2400 x 1600 display at 60 fps, especially with NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 power.

That being said, the primary use case for the Microsoft Laptop Studio 2 is for professionals and creative enthusiasts who want a unique form factor to improve their workflows.

I picked up a Surface Book 3 last year as my first introduction to the Surface world of laptops, and I absolutely love it. If you haven't experienced the life-changing Surface keyboard yet, this deal is a great time to upgrade your typing experience. This deal only lasts a few more days, ending on February 11th, so don't wait too long to pick up the best Surface device currently available.

If you're waiting for what's next from Surface, we recently covered Microsoft's plans for the new Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. Still, we don't know any set plans for a new Surface Laptop Studio 3 yet, so don't worry about upgrading your new Surface Laptop Studio 2 anytime soon.