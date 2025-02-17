This Surface Pro Flex Keyboard discount is key to getting the ultimate Surface Pro 11 setup for under $1,000
The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is reinforced with carbon fiber, features a haptic trackpad, and can be used wirelessly or when attached.
The best Surface Pro accessory is now $100 off. Right now, you can pick up a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard for $249.99. That deal saves you quite a bit on the carbon-fiber-reinforced keyboard that can be used wirelessly or when attached to Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. The current discount on the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard can also be combined with a Surface Pro 11 deal to get you the ultimate Surface Pro experience for under $1,000.
Surface Pro Flex Keyboard
Was: $349.99
Now: $249.99 at Best Buy
"The short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line—only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact." — Daniel Rubino, Editor-in-chief
✅Perfect for: People who want the best Surface Pro experience, including having the option to use a keyboard when attached or detached.
❌Avoid if: You already have a Surface Pro keyboard you are happy with or if you are on a budget.
Battery: Up to 41 hours. Trackpad: Surface precision haptic touchpad. Backlit keys: ✅ Compatibility: Surface Pro 11, Surface Pro 10, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 8. Launch date: 2024
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $286.18 at Newegg
Is the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard worth it?
In short, yes, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is worth it. That's especially the case given the current discount on the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. The fact that the Surface Pro 11 is at its best price ever right now also helps. With both discounts live, you can get the Surface Pro 11 and a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard for under $1,000.
When Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11, the company also unveiled the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. That accessory meets many of the demands set by Surface Pro owners over the years, including support for wireless connectivity. The keyboard also has a haptic touchpad, which is excellent. But are those additions worth the cost?
If you want the best Surface Pro 11 experience, you should grab a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. The option to detach the keyboard alone improves the 2-in-1 PC. For example, you can use the keyboard at an optimal angle while your Surface Pro 11 is off to the side or docked. You can also have the Surface Pro 11 elevated with a stand or arm while keeping the keyboard on your lap (though even the best Surface Pro keyboard is best used on a hard surface like a desk).
The haptic trackpad within the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard means the touchpad does not have moving parts, which helps with durability. The trackpad is also customizable, allowing you to customize settings such as how large the right-click area is or how much the trackpad "clicks."
Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard a "game changer" in our Surface Pro 11 review.
"The short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line—only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact," said Rubino.
I understand complaints that the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is too expensive. Similar criticism is pointed at the Surface Pro 11. But the current discounts on both drop the total price of the best Surface Pro experience considerably.
Surface Pro 11 | was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
The Surface Pro 11 delivers exceptional performance and battery life, has a fantastic camera, and can be paired with the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.