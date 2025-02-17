This Surface Pro Flex Keyboard discount is key to getting the ultimate Surface Pro 11 setup for under $1,000

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is one reason the Surface Pro 11 is a "must-recommend," according to our Editor-in-Chief.

The best Surface Pro accessory is now $100 off. Right now, you can pick up a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard for $249.99. That deal saves you quite a bit on the carbon-fiber-reinforced keyboard that can be used wirelessly or when attached to Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. The current discount on the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard can also be combined with a Surface Pro 11 deal to get you the ultimate Surface Pro experience for under $1,000.

Is the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard worth it?

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard can be used wirelessly or when attached to a supported device. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In short, yes, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is worth it. That's especially the case given the current discount on the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. The fact that the Surface Pro 11 is at its best price ever right now also helps. With both discounts live, you can get the Surface Pro 11 and a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard for under $1,000.

When Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11, the company also unveiled the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. That accessory meets many of the demands set by Surface Pro owners over the years, including support for wireless connectivity. The keyboard also has a haptic touchpad, which is excellent. But are those additions worth the cost?

If you want the best Surface Pro 11 experience, you should grab a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. The option to detach the keyboard alone improves the 2-in-1 PC. For example, you can use the keyboard at an optimal angle while your Surface Pro 11 is off to the side or docked. You can also have the Surface Pro 11 elevated with a stand or arm while keeping the keyboard on your lap (though even the best Surface Pro keyboard is best used on a hard surface like a desk).

The haptic trackpad within the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard means the touchpad does not have moving parts, which helps with durability. The trackpad is also customizable, allowing you to customize settings such as how large the right-click area is or how much the trackpad "clicks."

Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard a "game changer" in our Surface Pro 11 review.

"The short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line—only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact," said Rubino.

I understand complaints that the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is too expensive. Similar criticism is pointed at the Surface Pro 11. But the current discounts on both drop the total price of the best Surface Pro experience considerably.