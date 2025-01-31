The Surface Pro with Snapdragon is almost half the price of Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 with Intel

The Surface Pro 11 was dubbed one of the best Windows laptops of 2024 by our Editor-in-Chief.

The Surface Pro 11 is one of the best Windows laptops, and shoppers now have more choices when picking a flagship 2-in-1 from Microsoft. Microsoft just unveiled new Surface hardware, responding to the calls for a Surface Pro 11 with an Intel processor. While some need Intel chips for compatibility or simply prefer an Intel-powered PC, these new Surface devices aren't the best option for everyone. The Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon chip is a better choice for those on a budget or those that value power efficiency. That’s especially true with a $200 discount bringing the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Plus down to $999.99.

That deal is great on its own but even more attractive considering the price of any Surface Pro 11 with an Intel processor. Intel-powered Surface Pro 11 devices start at $1,499.99.

All this talk of Intel, Snapdragon, business, and consumer is important, but it shouldn't overshadow the most important takeaway from our Surface Pro 11 review; the Surface Pro 11 is an incredible device. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the Surface Pro 11 "a stunning achievement" and "one of the best Windows PCs of 2024." The device earned a 5/5, receiving praise for its performance, camera, battery life, display, and starting price.

The Surface Pro 11 is so good that Rubino said the Surface Pro 9 looks like a "joke" in comparison.

"The short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line—only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact," said Rubino. He also shared that "adding things like a very bright OLED HDR600 display, that gorgeous dune colorway, an outstanding 12MP front-facing camera, and all the new features of the Flex Keyboard, the Surface Pro 11 is a massive win for Windows users and makes it one of the best AI PCs of 2024."

The new Flex Keyboard, highlighted by Rubino, is the best option for the Surface Pro 11 (though more affordable keyboards are available). The keyboard continues to be sold separately, so you'll need to grab a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard or an alternative if you want the best experience.

Surface for Business vs Surface

I'm admittedly going to get into the weeds a bit here when it comes to Microsoft's buying options for business customers and everyday shoppers. If you only care about getting the best Surface Pro 11 deal, check out the discounted option from Best Buy. The $799.99 price for the entry-level Snapdragon X Plus model is the most affordable, but other versions are discounted as well. Heck, even the maxed-out Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon is only $100 more than the starting price of the Surface Pro 11 with Intel.

There are a lot of configurations of the Surface Pro 11 to choose from, making it a bit daunting to dive through all the specs. The direct apples to apples comparison for business customers would be the Surface Pro for Business, Copilot+ PC (Intel) versus the Surface Pro for Business, Copilot+ PC (Snapdragon). In that comparison the Snapdragon version of the Surface Pro 11 starts at $400 less than the Intel version ($1,099.99 vs $1,499.99). But that head-to-head is not the one everyday shoppers should look at.

Microsoft is all-in on Snapdragon, having shifted several of its consumer-focused Surface devices to Snapdragon chips. The flagship Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lines are already on Snapdragon CPUs, and we could see more Snapdragon-powered Surface hardware soon. That means people who want an Intel chip inside a Surface need to look at Microsoft's store for business customers.

Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden discuss the new Surface devices powered by Intel chips starting at the 5:48 mark of the latest Windows Central Podcast episode.

Anyone can purchase a "for Business" device from Microsoft — you don't need to be a business owner or company. But that doesn't mean the business store is exactly the same. Business devices come with more support than consumer versions, though the benefits are likely overkill for general consumers. For example, some commercial Surface devices come with advanced exchange, which allows you to get a replacement device before you ship yours in.

Business models come in simpler packaging than their consumer-focused counterparts. Companies often buy devices in bulk, so environmentally friendly packaging without any frills is a bonus to businesses. It's not a massive deal for general consumers but you should know you won't get a fancy box and any unboxing videos you make will be less exciting.

It’s great to see Microsoft offer an Intel-powered Surface Pro 11 for those who can’t use Snapdragon PCs for their workflow. However, the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon is the better choice for everyday computing, especially if you're looking to save money. With a $200 discount, the Snapdragon version of the Surface Pro 11 is an even easier choice.