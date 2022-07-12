This $100 QNAP NAS discount is a must-have for a starter Plex Media Server

QNAP makes some of the best NAS for Plex and the QNAP TS-253D is a fine example with an Intel processor, speedy LAN connections, and two drive bays. When it comes to running your own Plex Media Server, the most important factor is space for your files and the processor for transcoding media.

This NAS is capable of holding up to 40TB of data without taking into account RAID, which you should use. This brings it down to a capacity of 20TB, which is still a lot of data. What's even better is this NAS has $100 discounted for Prime Day and is currently available on Amazon right now for just $249 (opens in new tab).

Save $100 on this excellent NAS for Plex

QNAP TS-253D | $349 $249 Inside the QNAP TS-253D, you'll find a potent Intel processor, as well as enough RAM and drive bays to run a small Plex Media Server. So long as you won't have more than 20TB of media to stream for some time, this is a great starter NAS.

Inside this NAS enclosure is an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor capable of bursting up to 2.7 GHz, as well as integrated Intel HD Graphics 600. There's 4GB of DDR4 RAM preinstalled, but you can expand this up to a maximum of 8GB, officially supported by QNAP.

There are two 2.5Gb LAN ports on the rear, which was usually reserved for more expensive enclosures and ensure you have unmatched network transfer speeds (most households have just 1Gb). Then there's a single M.2 slot for installing SSD caching and three USB ports for connecting external hardware.

