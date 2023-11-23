Black Friday 2023 LIVE: Laptop deals chosen by Windows experts for students, creators, and YOU

It feels like we say this every few months, but with the latest Black Friday deals, it really is the best time to buy a laptop (so far.) A combination of third-party retail price competition with a generational hardware shift is pushing prices down, and we're on the pulse of finding the best discounts.

Whether you're looking for a basic machine with a long-lasting battery for your studies or a high-end powerhouse capable of portable AAA gaming, we've tested hundreds of laptops in each category and more. We're hardly newcomers to Black Friday, either, so we know how to spot bogus savings.

Our curated picks contain laptops boasting high praise in reviews and other hands-on content from our team. The best of the best will take pride of place in the section, and they're some of the most straightforward recommendations we could make. Followed up by the hottest discounts available today, these include historically low prices and unmissable bargains.

Head to the limited deals live section at the bottom of this page to find the latest insights from our team and time-sensitive savings as we find them. Keep this page bookmarked and grab your next Windows laptop at the best possible price!

Black Friday laptop deals: Curated picks

When our highest-scoring and otherwise favorite laptops are discounted, you'll find them here.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro — Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Iris Xe | was $1,449.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy Redefines excellence with its stunning 16:10 AMOLED display, impressive performance, and seamless integration with Galaxy phones. Despite minor battery considerations, its sleek design and superiority over competitors like the Surface Laptop 5 make it a standout choice in the ultra-thin laptop market. ✅Perfect for: Samsung Galaxy owners who want one of the best AMOLED displays with a solid performance from a thin and light design.

❌Avoid if: You crave the longest possible battery life or a touchscreen display.

💰Price check: $1,199.01 at Newegg

🔍Our review: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro leaves Surface Laptop 5 in the dust

Surface Laptop Studio — Core i7-11700, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 3050 Ti | was $3,099.99 now $1,919.99 at Amazon Microsoft's original Surface Laptop Studio targets professionals in data, design, and creation, excelling in content creation and drawing tasks. It innovated with Thunderbolt 4, an improved CPU, and a unique design, offering a purposeful yet polarizing computing experience. ✅Perfect for: Social content creators who edit videos or photos and professional designers using CAD or 3D drawing apps.

❌Avoid if: You want a standard clamshell laptop that doubles as a hardcore gaming PC.

💰Price check: $1,399.99 at Best Buy

🔍Our review: Surface Laptop Studio: Redefining what a Windows laptop can be (again)

Black Friday laptop deals: Hot discounts

These are deals on the best overall laptop discounts with historically low prices or significant reductions that shouldn't be missed.

Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop — Snapdragon 8cx, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | was $799.99 now $639.99 at Amazon This new manufacturer has knocked it out of the park with its first 2-in-1 device, which is powered by a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, all housed in a premium, thin aluminum chassis and topped off with a superb 12.6-inch OLED display. ✅Perfect for: Lightweight travel, on-the-go working, productivity work, watching movies & TV, browsing the web, emailing, and video calls

❌Avoid if: You want to game on your 2-in-1 or you have an app that isn't natively compiled for Windows 11 on ARM.

💰Price check: Confirmed lowest-ever price.

🔍Our review: Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop might be the best Windows 11 on ARM device yet

Black Friday laptop deals: Limited deals LIVE

Welcome to the laptop deals live blog at Windows Central; you're in the right place to stay informed on the latest savings and their stock! Keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly for insights into the latest additions and what to expect for the whole week of Black Friday.