Microsoft News Roundup: Four Windows Insider builds, in-person Ignite, Intel losing $500 million, and more

It's the end of another week. That means another roundup of the biggest breaking news from the worlds of Microsoft, Windows, and tech. This week we saw four Insider builds of Windows, Dell Mobile Connect march toward discontinuation, and Intel losing $500 million in a quarter. On top of all that, Microsoft announced that it would hold an in-person tech event for the first time since the global pandemic.

Microsoft Ignite to be held in-person this year

Microsoft will hold an in-person tech event for the first time since the global pandemic. Ignite 2022 will take place in Seattle, Washington, running from October 12-14. The conference is aimed at developers and IT professionals, though others can attend if they'd like.

In addition to the in-person event, Microsoft will share Ignite sessions online. Attending the conference in person will have paid and free options. Virtually attending Ignite won't cost anything.

Those interested in attending can sign up to be notified (opens in new tab) when registration opens.

Microsoft earnings

Microsoft reported its earnings for FY22 Q4 this week. The tech giant also shared its annual report, as its fiscal year closed on June 30, 2022. Microsoft's $51.9 billion in revenue in the quarter was up 12% year-over-year and just below industry expectations of $52.4 billion (falling short of expectations is a rare occurrence for Microsoft).

Our executive editor Daniel Rubino broke down the earnings on the Windows and Surface side of things and our Samuel Tolbert took a look at Microsoft's gaming and Xbox segments.

Intel loses $500 million in Q2 2022

Intel also reported its quarterly earnings this week but had worse news to share than Microsoft. For the first time in decades, Intel reported a quarterly loss. The company lost $500 million last quarter due to dips in several key segments.

“This quarter’s results were below the standards we have set for the company and our shareholders. We must and will do better. The sudden and rapid decline in economic activity was the largest driver, but the shortfall also reflects our own execution issues,” said Gelsinger. “We are being responsive to changing business conditions, working closely with our customers while remaining laser-focused on our strategy and long-term opportunities. We are embracing this challenging environment to accelerate our transformation.”

Windows Insider builds galore

Not one, not two, not three, Microsoft announced four Insider builds of Windows this week. Insiders in the Beta Channel received two builds, 22621.440 and 22622.440. The builds include a handful of UI updates as well as Taskbar improvements. Most notably, there's a new overflow menu when the Taskbar is out of space for more icons.

For those in the Dev Channel, Windows 11Build 25169 rolled out. It includes a new dedicated theme for the Windows Spotlight feature and a handful of other improvements.

Even Windows 10 received an Insider build, bringing systems to Build 19045.1865. It's the first preview build of Windows 10 version 22H2. Despite sharing a similar name to Windows 11 version 22H2, the two operating system updates are entirely separate.

Dell Mobile Connect being discontinued

Dell Mobile Connect will be discontinued for everyone by January 2023 (exact dates vary by region). The app allows people to send SMS messages and place phone calls from their PC by connecting their system to a smartphone. It's somewhat similar to Microsoft's Your Phone, but it works with iOS and Android.

While Dell Mobile Connect is on the way out, the same functionality will be available soon in another form. Screenovate, which powers Dell Mobile Connect, was recently acquired by Intel. At CES 2022, Intel showcased several ways that it plans to connect mobile devices to PCs, all with Screenovate tech.

Review roundup

