Microsoft News Roundup: Surface Go on ARM, Windows 10X on Surface Duo, Diablo 4 Server Slam, and more

Surface Go 4 and smaller Surface Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft has a pair of smaller Surface devices on the way. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden exclusively reported that Microsoft is planning to ship a Surface Go 4 with an ARM chip inside.

The Surface Pro X runs on an ARM chip, as do some models of the Surface Pro 9, but this would be the first Surface Go to have an ARM processor. The device is codenamed Tanta, and it will run on a Snapdragon 7c-based SoC in the entry-level model. That should deliver similar performance to the preceding Surface Go model while having better battery life.

Bowden also heard "whispers" that Microsoft will ship a new Surface Pro in two sizes. In addition to the 13-inch Surface Pro, the company is working on an 11-inch Surface Pro. The sizing options are similar to those seen for the iPad Pro.

While the new Surface hardware is exciting, it will likely be quite some time before we see it ship. Bowden said that it's unlikely either device will come out before this fall, and either of them could be pushed back further.

Windows 10X on Surface Duo

Sticking with Surface news, independent developer Gustave Monce managed to get Windows 10X to run on both displays of the original Surface Duo. That device is meant to run Android, but Monce has spent years figuring out ways to get different forms of Windows to run on the Duo.

Windows 10X on the Surface Duo looks a lot like the Surface Neo that never saw the light of day. While the Neo was larger than the Duo, both devices had a pair of displays and could fold around a hinge.

With Windows 10X canceled and the Surface Neo being put on the chopping block as well, Monce's project is probably the closest we'll get to a folding dual-screen device running an OS designed for that form factor.

Windows 11 Taskbar features

(Image credit: Albacore on Twitter)

When Microsoft made Windows 11, the company rewrote the Taskbar. That process left out some fan-favorite features. Many of those have made their way back over time, such as showing seconds on the clock. Now, another popular feature is set to make its return. The Windows 11 Taskbar will soon have the ability to "never combine" and to "show app labels."

Taskbar item labels (as well as ungrouped items) are indeed on their way to Windows 11 ✨Here's a demo of the current state of the feature, definitely further along than last time we looked at itFiddled with a few settings in the video so you can see how it reacts pic.twitter.com/7A7H0MWpJVApril 19, 2023 See more

The option to never combine items in the Taskbar has been heavily requested since the release of Windows 11. Previous versions of Windows supported it, so anyone that relied on the feature for their workflow has missed out for a while.

The two features were hidden in the latest Insider Build of Windows 11, so it may be a bit before they make their way to a general release of Windows.

Diablo 4 Slam Beta

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Diablo 4 is a highly anticipated game that could make its way onto our list of the best Xbox games. The title won't launch until June 6, 2023, but you don't have to wait until then to try it out. The open beta ended in March, but a special beta-style "Server Slam" event is coming up.

Server Slam kicks off on May 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET and will run through May 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.

The aim of the event is to stress test Diablo 4's servers. To do so, the game needs a load of players online at once. During Server Slam, gamers will be able to play through the Prologue and Act 1 of Diablo 4's campaign. All five of the Diablo 4 classes will be playable.

The Diablo 4 Server Slam beta has a few differences from the open beta that ran earlier this year. For example, the level cap during Server Slam is 20 instead of 25. A Server Slam patch also includes Diablo 4 beta feedback-driven balance changes that will launch with the game.

Our piece on the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta includes steps on how to download the game and play during Server Slam.

Microsoft rejects Twitter

(Image credit: Future)

With Twitter removing legacy checkmarks, it's becoming clear who pays for Twitter and who doesn't. But Microsoft decided to stop paying for a different Twitter service this week. The tech giant removed Twitter as an option for its Digital Marking Center's social media management tool.

Twitter would have companies like Microsoft pay at least $42,000 per month to have access to the API needed to power the marketing tool in question.

Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to Microsoft's move by claiming Microsoft "trained illegally," likely referring to Bing Chat. Musk also threatened a lawsuit against the company, though he is not known for following through on all of his threats.

Samsung may ditch Google for Bing

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The new Bing has turned heads, thanks in large part to its integration with ChatGPT. A new report states that Samsung could swap its default search engine to Bing. That would be a major coup for Microsoft, as Samsung devices currently use Google by default.

If Samsung switches to Bing, Google could lose $3 billion annually.

There's always a chance that Samsung is merely using the potential swap to Bing as a negotiation tactic to get Google to pay more, but we'll have to wait to see what happens. Microsoft and Samsung have gotten closer over the years. Perhaps that relationship could help Microsoft get a victory over Google.

