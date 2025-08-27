Microsoft, Samsung, and other companies have worked to connect Windows and Android for years. Windows 11's new Cross Device Resume feature takes things one step further.

Windows 11 users will soon have a seamless way to resume apps from their Android phone on their PC. Microsoft just released an Insider build of Windows 11 that includes support for Cross Device Resume.

If you're a Windows Insider in the Dev or Beta Channels, you may see the option to continue listening to a Spotify track on your computer. The feature is gradually rolling out, so you may not see it even if you're in the Dev or Beta Channels.

I've used Windows my entire life and since the death of Windows Phone, my smartphones have run Android. While both of those operating systems meet my needs, I am envious of the Apple ecosystem sometimes.

If you're fully invested in Apple software and hardware, it feels like your devices are an extension of a single platform. Microsoft has taken several steps over the years to replicate this, but there are some gaps.

Microsoft has quite a few ways to connect devices across platforms, including OneDrive, Microsoft Edge, and Link to Windows. If you have a Samsung phone and laptop, you'll enjoy even more connections. The new Cross Device Resume feature builds on that idea.

In addition to Cross Device Resume, Windows 11 Build 26200.5761 improves the battery icon on the lock screen and includes the following changes, as outlined by Microsoft.

Windows 11 Build 26200.5761: Changes and Improvements

Click to Do (Preview)

The following changes and improvements are rolling out for Click to Do on Copilot+ PCs:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By pressing and holding two fingers anywhere on your screen (on your Copilot+ PC with a touch screen), you can simultaneously launch Click to Do, select the entity under your finger and see relevant actions. This new invocation method provides the ability to use touch with an accelerated entry point into Click to Do, like Win + Click when using a mouse or touchpad today.

Agent in Settings

The following changes and improvements are rolling out for agent in Settings on Copilot+ PCs:

We now provide a direct navigation link to the corresponding settings page from the agent search results.

Automatic Super Resolution

The following changes and improvements are rolling out for Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs:

We have simplified the settings controls and added streamlined ways to configure Auto SR directly from toast notifications.

Input

We’re adding a new keyboard shortcut to make it easier for you to insert an En dash (–) or Em dash (—) while typing anywhere in Windows. Going forward, pressing WIN + Minus (-) will insert En dash, and WIN + Shift + Minus (-) will insert Em dash. Note – if you have Magnifier running, WIN + Minus (-) will still zoom out Magnifier, rather than inserting an En dash.

Windows Share

In the last few Dev and Beta flights, we have begun trying out the ability to pin your favorite apps in the Windows share window.

Windows 11’s Handoff clone

Microsoft has spent years working on ways to connect smartphones and PCs in a similar way to Apple's ecosystem. (Image credit: Future)

Microsoft has been testing this functionality for a while, though the feature was not always documented publicly. Back in February, Microsoft started testing the ability to resume OneDrive files on your PC. That functionality shipped to Windows 11 recently.

The tech giant then held a session during Build 2025 titled "Create Seamless Cross-Device Experiences with Windows for your app." That session was later deleted, but X user @phantomofearth managed to grab a screenshot before the removal.

Coss Device Resume bridges the gap between your phone and your PC by allowing you to pick up where you left off. The feature was originally limited to OneDrive files but will soon support other apps.

I confess I’m confused about why Microsoft chose Spotify to demonstrate this feature. Spotify already has built-in features that allow you to seamlessly continue to listen to content across devices.

I understand Cross Device Resume is an OS feature that developers can implement in apps lacking similar functionality. But demonstrating it with one of those apps would have had more impact.

Since the feature is new, we will likely see more developers adopt it over time. Microsoft invites developers to integrate Cross Device Resume into apps in its Windows Insider blog post. A document from the company outlines how to do so and provides resources for developers.