I was given a folding phone for free, and my wife still had to stop me from buying this discounted Razr on Prime Day
Unless you JUST got a smartphone, the discounted Razr 2024 is an excellent folding phone.
While most of the stories I write relate to computers or software you run on a PC, my favorite gadget of the last few years is a smartphone. Last month, I was given a Razr (2022), and I am now in love with folding phones. I was slow to jump on the folding phone hype train, but I'm glad I did. If you're looking into getting your first foldable or just want to snag another one at a great price, the Razr 2024 is $599.99 right now. The newer Razr is better in every way than the phone I have on my desk right now, making an upgrade mighty tempting.
On the listing linked below, make sure to buy the Razr 2024. Amazon appears to have mistakenly mixed a couple Razr 2023 models onto the page if you click different colors. When comparing the Razr 2024 vs Razr+ 2023, it's very clear that the newer model is a large step up, even when comparing this year's base model to last year's plus model.
Motorola Razr 2024 | was $699.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
Motorola was one of the first phone makers to make a folding smartphone for the masses. The Razr 2024 builds on several generations of folding phones from Motorola, adds a larger cover screen, and features improved durability.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Those who want an affordable folding smartphone that fits in your pocket easily and is fun to use.
❌Avoid if: You want a flagship camera experience from your smartphone.
💰Price check: $699.99 at Motorola
Folding phone fever
Like many, I was reluctant to hop on the folding phone hype train. Early folding smartphones were fragile and had too many compromises for me to justify grabbing one over a traditional slab phone. But Razr has worked to improve its folding phones over the years, and I had the unique opportunity to get a phone for free.
Over the last couple of weeks, I've fallen in love with folding phones. Honestly, I doubt I'll ever buy a non-folding phone again. The Razr fits comfortably in my pocket, slots seamlessly into the cupholder of my car while I use Android Auto, and I've found the cover screen surprisingly useful. I used to wonder why a cover screen would be handy if I could just open my phone, but I often find myself tapping it to get things done quickly without getting drawn into opening my phone.
The Razr 2024 fixes the few flaws I see in the Razr 2022 that sits on my desk currently. The cover screen of the new Razr is much larger, brighter, and more capable. Razr also improved the build quality and durability of its phones over the last two years.
The camera of the latest Razr is better than the one in my Razr 2022, though if I'm being honest the camera isn't the strong suit of Razr's folding phones. The camera is certainly useable and can take some nice shots, but it falls short of flagship phones or even some non-folding phones in the same price range as the Razr 2024 (shout out to the Google Pixel 8a).
While not exclusive to the Razr lineup, Motorola's "flavor" of Android is excellent. If you've only used a Samsung device or have stuck with the same Android phone maker for your whole life, you've been spared from having to relearn settings and options. While the base of Android extends across brands, there are certainly good and bad implementations of the operating system. Motorola's version of Android is clean, quick, and looks great. It also has some nice touches that have long-been staples of Moto phones, such as chopping twice to turn on a flashlight or twisting to summon the phone's camera.
The regular asking price of the Razr 2024 was already alluring. The current 14% discount on the phone that brings the Razr 2024 to $599.99 was almost enough for me to buy my second folding phone. If you're in the market for a new phone, the Razr 2024 at its current price is an excellent choice.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.