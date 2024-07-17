This Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal CANNOT be missed, especially if you're a Windows PC user

In the market for a new smartphone, but want one that integrates well with your Windows PC? You can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the latest flagship from Samsung that just so happens to be the best smartphone for Windows PC users too, thanks to a close partnership between Microsoft and Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale for just $974 right now for Amazon Prime Day, that's down from its usual $1,299 price tag. This device ships with a number of pre-installed Microsoft apps and experiences, including Outlook, OneDrive, and Phone Link. And these phones have the best Windows Phone Link integration.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | was $1,299.99 now $974.99 at Amazon



The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is simply the best smartphone on the market if you're looking for a device that pairs well with your Windows PC. It comes with many of Microsoft's apps preloaded, and has built-in integration with Windows 11 Phone Link so you can see your phone's status and notifications directly on your PC.

✅Perfect for: Photography, AI, Windows Phone Link. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like OneUI, or Android. 💰Price check: $1,029.99 at Best Buy

Why is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra the best phone for Windows users?

Microsoft and Samsung are close partners, and that means Microsoft treats the Samsung Galaxy series like a first-party platform when it comes to integration with Windows. This ranges from automatic photo backup using Microsoft OneDrive to Windows Phone Link working best on Galaxy phones.

On the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Windows Phone Link is fully featured. It supports everything from connecting to your phone's cellular network straight from the Wi-Fi list on your PC, to answering text messages and phone calls, to streaming your phone apps directly on the Windows desktop.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great phone as it has some of the best specs, including a gorgeous OLED screen with a great anti-reflective coating, built-in S-Pen support for taking notes digitally (and syncing with OneNote,) as well as some of the best cameras available on a smartphone today. OneUI 6.1 is also a great flavor of Android that's fast, fluid, and easy to use.

It also supports wireless charging and is rocking a titanium frame which looks gorgeous and keeps the phone light. For $974, you're getting 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with all-day battery life and Galaxy AI which enables features such as smart image editing. slow motion in videos, and much more. It really is the perfect phone for Windows PC users! You're probably not going to find a better deal on Samsung's latest flagship phone.

