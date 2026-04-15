I've finally found a loophole to block a specific type of YouTube ads, and it won’t cost you a dime: Just a little teamwork

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Google will let live viewers prevent ads from playing without a Premium plan subscription.

EDMONTON, CANADA - APRIL 28: An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of the YouTube logo displayed on a computer screen, on April 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto)