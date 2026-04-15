I've finally found a loophole to block a specific type of YouTube ads, and it won’t cost you a dime: Just a little teamwork
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By Kevin Okemwa published
Google will let live viewers prevent ads from playing without a Premium plan subscription.
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Google will let live viewers prevent ads from playing without a Premium plan subscription.