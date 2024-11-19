If you write like a slob (like we do), get help with AI. Grammarly Pro's big discount only comes once a year.

Grammarly Pro (formerly known as Grammarly Premium) is a must-have tool for writers and is now 50% off for Black Friday.

Grammarly is one of the best and most popular tools for improving your writing, and right now you can get a subscription to Grammarly Pro for 50% off. The discount comes courtesy of an early Black Friday deal and applies to a Grammarly Pro subscription whether you pay monthly ($15 / month), quarterly ($10 / month), or annually ($6 / month). Note that those prices are prorated to monthly rates, but that quarterly and annual plans are charged as a one-off payment.

Grammarly falls into the category of services I'd recommend at full price. That makes a 50% off deal an excellent value. I suggest snagging a Grammarly Pro subscription now and then crossing your fingers that a similar deal goes live before next Black Friday.

Grammarly earned its initial fame for providing excellent proofreading and helping people create more polished writing. At its core, that's still the main service Grammarly provides. The tool is here to make your writing consistent, clean, and professional.

Grammarly works with a long list of applications, including Word, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Slack, Gmail, and Google Docs. There are also Grammarly extensions available on major browsers. Essentially, if you're writing on a computer rather than a typewriter, Grammarly is only a few clicks away.

I've used Grammarly for several years throughout my career as a journalist. The tool is reliable, consistent, and does exactly what it's supposed to. Honestly, it's a must-have tool for writers. I've been in meetings where a main focus is the necessity of Grammarly, it's just that good of a tool.

Over the years, Grammarly has gained capabilities, such as being able to suggest rewrites to match a specific tone. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that Grammarly uses AI in a way that's genuinely useful.

Grammarly Pro lets you use the tool to generate text with 2,000 prompts that use AI to meet your needs. Grammarly can rewrite text using AI to make content shorter, longer, or in a different tone. It can start from scratch and create a draft that mimics your tone and style (or at least as close to you as AI can get). You can also use the tool to reply to emails with suggested replies. Those suggested replies aren't just "Yes," "No," or a smiley face like you may see in some apps. Grammarly will ask the way you want to reply and create an entire email accordingly.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is the day after people celebrate Thanksgiving in the United States. Because Thanksgiving is rather late in November this year, that pushes Black Friday to November 29, 2024. While that shopping "holiday" is still a bit down the road, retailers love to push deals live a few weeks early. Grammarly joins retail juggernauts like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart in starting Black Friday early.