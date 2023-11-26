Winter is coming, but this Max deal for Black Friday is fire: Stream Game of Thrones and more for only $2.99 a month

If you're looking to expand your streaming services portfolio for the end of the year, Max is hosting an unmissable deal for Black Friday until Nov. 27 (Cyber Monday.) The king of original content doesn't hold sales often, and this is one of the best deals yet. For a limited time, thanks to Black Friday, you can pick up a new subscription for just $2.99 a month for the first 6 months at Max, but be aware that this is the ad-supported plan.

Max (with ads) | was $9.99 now $2.99 a month for first 6 months at Max Sign up for Max for just $2.99 a month for six months and enjoy some of the best content missing from competitors like Friends or Gossip Girl. There's an Xbox app, too, so it's a great way to take a break from all the great games this year.

✅Perfect for: Fans of Friends, Game of Thrones, the new prequel series House of the Dragon, or the DC universe. Max also has Cartoon Network content, Loony Tunes, Studio Ghibli, and Sesame Street, so it's great for families. ❌Avoid if: You genuinely cannot stand ads because this subscription bundle includes some in-between episodes. 🔍Our experience: We've not explicitly reviewed Max, but do we have to? Millions use and love it, and I've already grabbed this deal for myself.

More great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Max pairs perfectly with an Xbox

The Max app is accessible as an app on Xbox and on Windows PCs through a browser. (Image credit: HBO)

Max (formerly HBO Max) has been one of the best examples of how content is king in the entertainment business. In my opinion, no single original television IP had more of a cultural impact than Game of Thrones, and none crashed and burned in the final season as hard. HBO is moving forward with the franchise with House of the Dragon, and the first season was great. I love the Big Bang Theory on Max and can't wait for the upcoming House of the Dragon season. If you haven't experienced this or the hundreds of other great TV shows and movies Max has available, now is the time.

You need to act fast, though, because this deal isn't sticking around long — the deadline to sign up is Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. With so many streaming deals going on right now, I'm signing up for them all.