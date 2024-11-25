Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams are down — here's when you'll be able to use them again (Update)

What you need to know

Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and the Microsoft Store are all down right now for many.

Outage reports started rising around 8 AM ET and rose dramatically by 12 PM ET.

Microsoft identified the issue that caused the outage and is rolling out a fix, but many can still not access Microsoft services as of 12:40 PM ET.

Delays caused it to take longer than expected to fix the issue but outage reports have begun to dip.

Recent updates

Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams users were in for a rude awakening to start the week. Those services all top the charts at DownDetector, which indicates service outages by collecting user reports. Outages started earlier today around 8 AM ET but spiked closer to midday.

Some reports of issues occured earlier in the day around 4 AM ET, which is roughly when Microsoft started investigating the issue, but issues appear to have caused more problems starting around 8 AM ET. There's a good chance the spike in outage reports aligned with people signing on for work to start the week.

"We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar," said Microsoft on its official Microsoft 365 Status account on X (formerly Twitter). That comment came at 9:06 AM ET after outage reports started to rise.

Microsoft later mitigated the issue as it identified a fix. The tech giant was able to determine the cause of the outages and is rolling out a fix for the issue. That rollout is gradual, however, as outage reports continue to come in at DownDetector.

We’ve started to deploy a fix which is currently progressing through the affected environment. While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state. For more information, please refer to MO941162 in the admin center.November 25, 2024

Microsoft shared that the patch had reached "approximately 98% of the affeccted environments" as of 11:51 PM ET.

This is an ongoing story, and we will update this piece as more information becomes available.

When will Microsoft 365 be back online?

Microsoft has identified the issue causing the outages of Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams. The company started rolling a fix out hours ago (as of 1:05 PM ET). But "targeted restarts are progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users," according to Microsoft.

The latest update from Microsoft is that the company is facing delays in its recovery efforts. Despite this, reports of outages on DownDetector have dipped as of 2:57 PM ET.

We’re facing delays in our recovery efforts and are taking immediate action to address them. We understand the significant impact of this event to your businesses and are working to provide relief as soon as possible. More details can be found in the admin center under MO941162.November 25, 2024