Microsoft Teams will soon save your eyes from dirty language

What you need to know

Microsoft Teams will soon have a toggle for profanity filtering within Live Captions.

The feature is listed on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap and could arrive as soon as May 2023, though that date is subject to change.

When the option rolls out, it will be available on Teams for Windows and Mac.

Microsoft Teams allows users to view Live Captions within meetings. Soon, the communication platform will support switching a profanity filter on or off with a toggle. The option appears on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap and could ship as soon as May 2023. Dates on that roadmap are not firm goals, however, so users may have to wait longer to censor Live Captions within Teams meetings.

When the toggle for filtering Live Captions becomes available, it will be an option on Microsoft Teams for Windows and Mac. It should also be available across several clients, including government tenants.

Profanity filtering will just be an option, not mandatory.

Here's the description from the Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab) (via TechRadar):

"With the newly introduced toggle for turn on/off profanity filtering, user will now be able to control whether they want to continue to leverage the profanity filtering capability provided out of box, or, if they want to see every word as-is."

While the option to censor profanity is not available yet, you can already use Live Captions within Teams. Microsoft has a support document that breaks down how to enable or disable Live Captions (opens in new tab).

Teams also supports translated captions, making it easier to communicate across language barriers.