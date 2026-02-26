Late last year, Mozilla's new CEO, Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, outlined plans to evolve Firefox into a modern AI browser, raising critical concerns among the browser's long-time users.

"I've never seen a company so astoundingly out of touch with the people who want to use its software," a user lamented. "Please don't turn Firefox into an AI browser," another user complained. "That's a great way to push us to alternatives."

But perhaps more intriguingly, the executive noted that the AI-powered features will be offered as an opt-in experience, remaining disabled by default. Now, Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 148, introducing several new features and improvements.

According to OMG Ubuntu (via XDA), the update ships with an AI kill switch, which will allow you to disable AI features and retain the classic browsing experience. For context, some of the AI-powered features include automatic language translations, AI-based tab group suggestions, summaries in link previews, and more.

To access the AI kill switch in Firefox, navigate to the browser's Settings page and select AI Controls. Then, you'll see the Block AI Enhancements option. Once you click the toggle off, it'll disable all AI enhancements from your browsing experience, which includes ChatGPT and other chatbots in the sidebar.

If you decide to block all AI enhancements, Firefox won't try to compel you to keep interacting with the features. What's more, the browser will maintain your option to block all AI enhancements even if you upgrade to a newer version.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it is worth noting that you also have the option to select AI enhancements that you'd like to retain in your browsing experience. In essence, Firefox is allowing users to sort through the wide range of AI features available and manually select the ones they find useful while simultaneously allowing them to disable those that might not necessarily be as handy.

For instance, some users might consider the translation feature to be handy. It translates websites from other languages to your native language. The feature is considerably safer as it runs on-device rather than relying on the cloud.

As such, if you want to enable this feature individually, you'll need to navigate through the Settings through the AI Enhancements page, then click on the drop-down button on the specific feature that says Blocked, and change it to Available.

Finally, Mozilla also addresses over 50 security vulnerabilities with the Firefox 148 update, including high-risk memory access errors and sandbox escape flaws.

🗨️ Is Mozilla doing the right thing with Firefox?

Rather than shoving AI down our throats with intrusive and deceptive techniques, Mozilla has seemingly chosen the high road and decided to give Firefox users more control over AI features via a kill switch. You can decide to block all AI Enhancements from your browsing experience or manually select the ones you'd like to use.

Do you think other companies should borrow a page from Mozilla's playbook when integrating AI across their tech stack?

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.