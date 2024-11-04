There's no need to buy a full-size desktop when our favorite mini PC is so cheap

Geekom AX7 Pro is small and compact, but it still offers solid performance and several ports to keep up with your connection needs.

There's no denying that laptops and desktops can be very expensive, which is why many people prefer to use mini PCs. We at Windows Central have reviewed dozens of these small computers through the years, and one of the mini PC companies we trust most is Geekom. Specifically, we love this brand's AX7 Pro, which features a AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and AMD 780M graphics.

This fantastic mini PC usually has an $849.00 MSRP, but right now, the price has been reduced to $749.00. That's a pretty good deal, but if you use our exclusive coupon code, you can get it for even lower at just $599.00 at Geekom. That's quite a steal.

A special low coupon price 🏷️ Geekom AX7 Pro

Was: $849.99

Now: $599.00 at Geekom (with code)

20% off coupon code: WINDOWSX7

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5. Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2024

A small PC with plenty of power and ports for my needs

Image 1 of 4 Geekom AX7 Pro has several ports. On the back — two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an RJ45 port. On the front — two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. (Image credit: Geekom) Geekom AX7 Pro utilizes an IceBlast 1.5 Cooling System, M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and DDR5 RAM. (Image credit: Geekom) Along with the Geekom AX7 Pro mini PC, this purchase gives you a manual, VESA mount, power cable, and HDMI cable. (Image credit: Geekom) Geekom AX7 Pro is a fantastic mini PC. (Image credit: Windows Central)

My colleagues and I have tested several mini PCs here at Windows Central, and through this experience, I have personally learned that some mini PC companies, can be trusted more than others. As a matter of fact, you should flat-out stay away from certain mini PC companies. But from our own experiences, we can tell you that Geekom is a good brand to go with.

The AX7 Pro, specifically, has some impressive specs. For starters, it features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor that is accompanied by an AMD Radeon 780M graphics card. Then there's the dual DDR5 slots that can hold up to 64GB of RAM and the four M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots that can hold up to 2TB. With these options, you'll be able to upgrade the mini PC if desired.

As far as connectivity goes, the AX7 Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, which will allow you to easily connect to your wireless network and pair accessories with this mini PC. When it comes to display connections, it's worth noting that this small device can either support four 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor.

One of the things I love about Geekom mini PCs is that they always come packed with ports. On the front, the AX7 Pro features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. But on the backside, you also get two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, and a 2.5G RJ45 port.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX? — The Geekom AX7 Pro comes with an HDMI cable, a power cable, a VESA mount, and a manual.

This mini PC was already far more affordable at its original $849.00 MSRP and became an even more compelling buy with the $749.00 discount price. However, reducing it to just $599.00 at Geekom using code, WINDOWSX7 really makes this an incredible deal. Just remember that this deal only lasts from Nov 4 through Nov 15.

Is a mini PC worth buying? That depends on what you want to do with it. But, yes. Mini PCs can be a fantastic alternative to laptops and desktops. They tend to be more affordable and don't take up a lot of space while still providing the power needed to handle work or school tasks. However, most mini PCs don't have the internals to handle intensive gaming or graphically demanding software. So, you'll need to consider what you want to do with the mini PC as well as the specs of the device before making any purchases.

Do you need a monitor for a mini PC? Yes, as with a desktop, you will need to supply a monitor in order to fully interact with a mini PC. That said, you don't need any special displays or equipment, just a basic computer monitor.