This Windows all-in-one beats the iMac, with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD for less than $800 this Cyber Monday — but you better hurry!

The Windows all-in-one market is a touch place to shop around in these days, if only because most of the Windows all-in-ones kind of suck. But not this ThinkCentre from Lenovo, which for Cyber Monday is down to just $764 for a limited time only! That price nets you a full PC with a high-performance Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. What a deal!

AiO Lenovo ThinkCentre All-in-One

Was: $899

Now: $764 at Amazon The Lenovo ThinkCentre 50a 24 Gen 5 is the perfect iMac alternative, with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and high-performing Intel Core i7-13620H powering things under the hood, making it a great machine for productivity and creative work. ✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, media consumption, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work, inking. ❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation. Display: 23.8-inch 16:9 1080p LCD. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H GPU: Intel UHD. RAM: 32GB. Storage: 1TB SSD. AI PC: No. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024. Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. 💰Price check: $532 at Lenovo (lower specs)

A great Windows all-in-one for the price

The ThinkCentre is a great all-rounder. (Image credit: Lenovo)

If you're in the market for a new Windows all-in-one but aren't looking to break the bank, you can't go wrong with this ThinkCentre from Lenovo. It gives the new iMac a run for its money, with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage which trumps what's on offer in the iMac for the same price. In fact, you can't find an iMac for $764, even during Cyber Monday.

The ThinkCentre includes a 24-inch 1080p LCD display, and under the hood everything is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H, which is plenty powerful for all your productivity or creativity needs. It's not a gaming PC, so don't expect it to have great graphics performance, but everything else will be top notch.

Around the back is a whole bunch of ports, including USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, an ethernet port, HDMI in and HDMI out, three USB-A ports, and a camera shutter latch. That's right, the ThinkCentre also includes a built-in webcam and microphone for all your virtual meeting needs.

The design is also very nice, featuring a contemporary chassis that looks great on any desk. 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, along with a full computer and screen for just $764, the time is now to take advantage of such a great deal.

