Windows 11's screenshot tool is getting a screen recording feature

What you need to know

Microsoft has unveiled a new feature coming soon to the Snipping Tool on Windows 11.

The new feature in question is a screen recorder.

Up until now, users have been forced to use the Xbox Game Bar to record their screens.

During Microsoft's fall Surface hardware event yesterday, the company teased a handful of new features coming soon to Windows 11, one of which included an update to the Snipping Tool, which finally introduces a native screen recording feature in addition to taking screenshots.

Insiders have been asking Microsoft for a native screen recording feature in the Snipping Tool since before Windows 11 even launched, and it looks like we're finally getting one. Up until now, users have been forced to either use the game recorder found in the Xbox Game Bar, or use a third-party app to record their screens.

Microsoft is yet to provide any further details about the screen recording feature coming soon to Snipping Tool. In the same event, it also announced iCloud Photos integration for the Windows 11 Photos app, which was promptly rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel shortly after the event was concluded.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

We're still waiting for the updated Snipping Tool to arrive in preview, but when it does, we'll be sure to put it through its paces. Microsoft is gearing up to launch the first Windows 11 feature drop in the next handful of weeks, which introduces tabs in File Explorer, a new "open with" dialog, and improvements to the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft also unveiled a handful of new Surface PCs yesterday, including a new Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+. Be sure to check out our round-up of all the announcements coming out of Microsoft yesterday.