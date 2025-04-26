Windows Recall finally launches, Oblivion Remastered surprise drops, and Drug Dealer Simulator devs speak out
A busy week included a surprise launch of a remastered classic and the rollout of Windows Recall after almost a year of delays.
We just wrapped up a week of tech launches. Windows Recall is now on Copilot+ PCs and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered surprise launched. On top of that, new controllers, monitors, and games are now on shelves (both physical and virtual).
Luckily, you can catch up on the biggest news in our Windows Central news roundup.
Windows Recall finally rolls out
Windows Recall is finally rolling out to Copilot+ PCs. The feature, which was initially unveiled in May 2024, was delayed due to privacy and security concerns.
Windows Recall takes snapshots of your PC. AI can scan those images to help you find content from your system.
After user backlash, Microsoft held back the launch of Recall. The company then made several changes to address the security issues.
Windows Recall has been in testing since November, and it is now rolling out to Copilot+ PCs.
That feature is shipping alongside Click To Do, which extends the capabilities of Windows Recall and improved Windows Search that's enhanced by AI.
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered surprise launches
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered launched this week, giving us all a pleasant surprise. While there were leaks about the game before its official announcement, the game's sudden arrival certainly altered some people's plans for the weekend.
The game was officially announced and launched on the same day. You can purchase the game for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation 5. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is also available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
The development of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is quite interesting. While Bethesda views the game as a remaster, you could make an argument the new release is more like a remake.
The visuals of the game are new assets made in Unreal Engine 5 that sit "on top" of the original assets, which used the Gamebryo engine. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered also has new audio and a bunch of tweaks and updates to improve it over the original.
Naming semantics probably aren't as important as the fact that the game looks great and is playable right now.
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered
The fourth mainline role-playing game set in Tamriel has been rebuilt for modern hardware, with new visuals rendered in Unreal Engine 5 and a number of quality-of-life features. The Deluxe Edition includes extra cosmetics, but all of the older DLC is in every version of the game.
See Standard Edition at: CDKeys (Steam) | CDKeys (Xbox) | PlayStation
See Deluxe Edition at: CDKeys (Steam) | CDKeys (Xbox) | PlayStation
See Deluxe Upgrade at: CDKeys (Steam) | CDKeys (Xbox) | PlayStation
Drug Dealer Simulator drama
Drug Dealer Simulator launched on Xbox last week, but the game is in the spotlight for a different reason that shipping to a new platform. The makers of Drug Dealer Simulator find themselves in a legal battle that they would prefer to not be part of.
A separate game called Schedule I has become popular, and it has some similarities to Drug Dealer Simulator. The publisher of Drug Dealer Simulator is investigating accusations of intellectual property infringement against Schedule I.
The team behind Drug Dealer Simulator shared a statement, a snippet of which follows:
"We want to state that, despite the fact that we do see many similarities between the games, and that some aspects of Schedule I were probably heavily inspired by DDS, we as the developers do not feel like we are being robbed by anyone. Mind that we are not lawyers, and we base the following on our personal feelings about the matter. In our opinion, Sl has its own vibe, freshness, and ideas that derive from the concept of DDSI , but expand on it and bring them in its own shape and style. Frankly, we don’t care how this relates to copyrights and fair competition laws, but we think these kinds of inspirations are abundant in game development, create and improve genres, and — even if they sometimes cross a few lines — are, in general, a good thing for the industry and gaming as a whole."
The Byterunners Team went on to say that if they had a choice, they "would not pursue any legal actions against Schedule I in any shape or form."
Given that statement, you may wonder why legal action is being taken. It's because it's not up to the Byterunners Team.
The publisher of Drug Dealer Simulator is Movie Games S.A., and that company is publicly traded. Movie Games S.A. has a legal obligation to investigate these types of situations.
Windows Central Podcast
Each week our experts host the Windows Central Podcast to discuss the biggest topics in tech. This week, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden and our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino discussed what they want to see in a Surface Pro 12 and all the biggest stories of the week.
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe via RSS
