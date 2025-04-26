Windows Recall is rolling out to Copilot+ PCs, such as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.

We just wrapped up a week of tech launches. Windows Recall is now on Copilot+ PCs and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered surprise launched. On top of that, new controllers, monitors, and games are now on shelves (both physical and virtual).

Luckily, you can catch up on the biggest news in our Windows Central news roundup.

Windows Recall finally rolls out

After almost a year of delays, Windows Recall is now available on Copilot+ PCs. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Windows Recall is finally rolling out to Copilot+ PCs. The feature, which was initially unveiled in May 2024, was delayed due to privacy and security concerns.

Windows Recall takes snapshots of your PC. AI can scan those images to help you find content from your system.

After user backlash, Microsoft held back the launch of Recall. The company then made several changes to address the security issues.

Windows Recall has been in testing since November, and it is now rolling out to Copilot+ PCs.

That feature is shipping alongside Click To Do, which extends the capabilities of Windows Recall and improved Windows Search that's enhanced by AI.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered surprise launches

Bethesda surprise launched The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered this week, which thrilled fans of the franchise. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered launched this week, giving us all a pleasant surprise. While there were leaks about the game before its official announcement, the game's sudden arrival certainly altered some people's plans for the weekend.

The game was officially announced and launched on the same day. You can purchase the game for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation 5. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is also available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The development of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is quite interesting. While Bethesda views the game as a remaster, you could make an argument the new release is more like a remake.

The visuals of the game are new assets made in Unreal Engine 5 that sit "on top" of the original assets, which used the Gamebryo engine. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered also has new audio and a bunch of tweaks and updates to improve it over the original.

Naming semantics probably aren't as important as the fact that the game looks great and is playable right now.

Drug Dealer Simulator drama

Drug Dealer Simulator is now on Xbox consoles, but it is in the news due to a potential legal battle. (Image credit: Byterunners)

Drug Dealer Simulator launched on Xbox last week, but the game is in the spotlight for a different reason that shipping to a new platform. The makers of Drug Dealer Simulator find themselves in a legal battle that they would prefer to not be part of.

A separate game called Schedule I has become popular, and it has some similarities to Drug Dealer Simulator. The publisher of Drug Dealer Simulator is investigating accusations of intellectual property infringement against Schedule I.

The team behind Drug Dealer Simulator shared a statement, a snippet of which follows:

"We want to state that, despite the fact that we do see many similarities between the games, and that some aspects of Schedule I were probably heavily inspired by DDS, we as the developers do not feel like we are being robbed by anyone. Mind that we are not lawyers, and we base the following on our personal feelings about the matter. In our opinion, Sl has its own vibe, freshness, and ideas that derive from the concept of DDSI , but expand on it and bring them in its own shape and style. Frankly, we don’t care how this relates to copyrights and fair competition laws, but we think these kinds of inspirations are abundant in game development, create and improve genres, and — even if they sometimes cross a few lines — are, in general, a good thing for the industry and gaming as a whole."

The Byterunners Team went on to say that if they had a choice, they "would not pursue any legal actions against Schedule I in any shape or form."

Given that statement, you may wonder why legal action is being taken. It's because it's not up to the Byterunners Team.

The publisher of Drug Dealer Simulator is Movie Games S.A., and that company is publicly traded. Movie Games S.A. has a legal obligation to investigate these types of situations.

Reviews & Editorials

The OBSBOT Tiny SE webcam earned a rare 5/5 in our review. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Our experts go hands-on with the latest gadgets and games each week. Recently, our team reviewed an excellent webcam from OSBOT, the newly launched Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and much more.

