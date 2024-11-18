Have a laptop or monitor in your cart? Best Buy can save you 20% on Logitech accessories.

Black Friday at Best Buy is fully underway even though we're more than a week out from the official November 29 event, and anyone planning on buying a new laptop, monitor, or desk can save 20% on a bunch of Logitech's best accessories.
That's a great way to get yourself set up properly right from the start, and there's a huge selection of items from which you can choose, including double discounts on some top accessories. Let's get into the top Logitech accessories that you can save on, as well as some further eligibility details.
Logitech MX Master 3S
Was: $99.99
Now: $79.99 at Best Buy
"If you're familiar with the Logitech MX Master series, then it shouldn't surprise you that the 3S is an incredible productivity-focused wireless mouse. Logitech has been refining this design for years to great effect, and its latest iteration is comfortable, packed with features, and works across multiple devices and platforms." — Zachary Boddy
✅Perfect for: Productivity masters who want a comfortable and versatile mouse with multi-device wireless connectivity.
❌Avoid if: You're a left-handed user or want a mouse made for gaming.
Sensor: Darkfield 8K DPI. Connectivity: 2.4GHz, Bluetooth. Features: 7 programmable buttons, multi-device connectivity. Launch date: 2022.
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
🤩Alternative deal: 20% off Logitech MX ERGO Plus wireless trackball mouse at Best Buy
Logitech Ergo K860
Was: $129.99
Now: $89.59 at Best Buy
"Offering amazing comfort and support while typing, the Logitech Ergo K860 is a fantastic choice for combating pain in your hands and arms." — Brendan Lowry
✅Perfect for: Office workers or simply anyone who types a lot and aims to prevent wrist and forearm pain.
❌Avoid if: You want a gaming keyboard or prefer something that takes up less space on your desk.
Switches: Scissor. Connectivity: 2.4GHz, Bluetooth. Features: Split ergonomic key layout, wrist rest, multi-device connectivity, 2x AAA batteries. Launch date: 2020.
🤩Alternative deal: 20% off Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard at Best Buy
Logitech C920s Pro
Was: $69.99
Now: $55.99 at Best Buy
"If you want more than a basic no-frills webcam, but you don’t want to break the bank, the Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam is the sweet spot between the two. It has a laundry list of features, and will get you firmly in the high-quality webcam range. You’ll certainly look and sound polished and professional." — Terri Williams (Tom's Guide)
✅Perfect for: Professionals and casual users who want a quality 1080p webcam without overspending.
❌Avoid if: You want a higher resolution or already have a quality webcam in your laptop.
Resolution: 1080p (FHD). Frame rate: 30 FPS. Features: Autofocus, 78° FOV, microphone, privacy shutter. Launch date: 2019.
🤩Alternative deal: 20% off Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam at Best Buy
How to take advantage of Logitech and Best Buy's 20% promo
Logitech and Best Buy have teamed up to help you save on some great accessories, and we're still more than a week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday proper. It looks like most of Logitech's office-focused accessories are eligible for the 20% discount when you buy a laptop, monitor, or desk at Best Buy, with its excellent gaming accessories standing apart with individual deals.
The eligible accessories are actually a lot easier to navigate than I first imagined. Best Buy has a dedicated landing page for all of the Logitech accessories it sells, and from there you can sniff out the hardware in which you're interested. I highlighted the MX Master 3S, K860 ergonomic keyboard, and the C920s Pro webcam due to their popularity and high review scores, but there are many more affordable accessories eligible for the 20% discount.
Using the MX Master 3S as an example, I can see that there's a small line below the price on Best Buy's site that reads: Hot offer 20% off Logitech accessories w/ hardware. If you don't see this line, the accessory is not part of the promotion.
Clicking the link pulls up a window that allows you to browse eligible laptops, monitors, and desks. I counted 39 eligible devices, ranging from Windows and Apple laptops to gaming and productivity monitors. Some are also enjoying a separate discount, further saving you money. Best Buy clarifies that if you add more than one eligible Logitech accessory to your cart, it will discount the cheapest.
Best Buy is one of the retailers leading the way with early Black Friday deals, and my dedicated page of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals has some alternatives that I recommend you check out.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.