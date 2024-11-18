Have a laptop or monitor in your cart? Best Buy can save you 20% on Logitech accessories.

Select Logitech accessories are 20% off at Best Buy when you buy a laptop, monitor, or desk.

Black Friday at Best Buy is fully underway even though we're more than a week out from the official November 29 event, and anyone planning on buying a new laptop, monitor, or desk can save 20% on a bunch of Logitech's best accessories.

That's a great way to get yourself set up properly right from the start, and there's a huge selection of items from which you can choose, including double discounts on some top accessories. Let's get into the top Logitech accessories that you can save on, as well as some further eligibility details.

How to take advantage of Logitech and Best Buy's 20% promo

Logitech's MX Master 3S is widely regarded as the best wireless mouse for productivity on the market today. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Logitech and Best Buy have teamed up to help you save on some great accessories, and we're still more than a week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday proper. It looks like most of Logitech's office-focused accessories are eligible for the 20% discount when you buy a laptop, monitor, or desk at Best Buy, with its excellent gaming accessories standing apart with individual deals.

The eligible accessories are actually a lot easier to navigate than I first imagined. Best Buy has a dedicated landing page for all of the Logitech accessories it sells, and from there you can sniff out the hardware in which you're interested. I highlighted the MX Master 3S, K860 ergonomic keyboard, and the C920s Pro webcam due to their popularity and high review scores, but there are many more affordable accessories eligible for the 20% discount.

Don't see this link on your chosen accessory page? It's probably not part of the deal. (Image credit: Best Buy)

Using the MX Master 3S as an example, I can see that there's a small line below the price on Best Buy's site that reads: Hot offer 20% off Logitech accessories w/ hardware. If you don't see this line, the accessory is not part of the promotion.

Clicking the link pulls up a window that allows you to browse eligible laptops, monitors, and desks. I counted 39 eligible devices, ranging from Windows and Apple laptops to gaming and productivity monitors. Some are also enjoying a separate discount, further saving you money. Best Buy clarifies that if you add more than one eligible Logitech accessory to your cart, it will discount the cheapest.

Best Buy is one of the retailers leading the way with early Black Friday deals, and my dedicated page of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals has some alternatives that I recommend you check out.