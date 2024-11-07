Best Buy early access Black Friday PC and tech deals are live; here's what's already in my cart

Black Friday lands on November 29, 2024, but you don't need to wait until then to start saving. Many retailers have already kicked off the advance Black Friday sales, with hot tech deals already too good to miss for Windows users.
Best Buy has notably unlocked a bunch of early access Black Friday doorbuster sales on everything from laptops and monitors to gaming accessories and TVs.
Many of the top deals are only available for Best Buy Plus and Total members, and I've noted where you need a subscription. However, there are lots of great advance Black Friday deals available to all shoppers. Here are the best deals I found so far.
Quick links to the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy
- ASUS Vivobook S 15:
was $899.99now $649.99 at Best Buy
- HP Victus 15.6:
was $799.99now $430 at Best Buy
- LG UltraGear 45" OLED:
was $1,699.99now $1,099.99 at Best Buy
- Seagate 2TB Xbox Series X|S SSD:
was $359.99now $199.99 at Best Buy
- HP OMEN 25L:
was $1,649.99now $1,199.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung 77" Class S84D OLED Smart TV:
was $3,299.99now $1,799.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Wireless Controller:
was $59.99now $44.99 at Best Buy
Hottest early Black Friday deals at Best Buy
ASUS Vivobook S 15
Was: $899.99
Now: $649.99 at Best Buy
👀No membership required
"Windows PCs finally have an answer to Apple Silicon in the form of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite, which elevates this laptop from a good one to a great one. With great performance, good battery life, an incredible screen, and an enjoyable keyboard and touchpad to boot." — Zac Bowden
✅Perfect for: Anyone who needs a workhorse Copilot+ PC with all-day battery life and a gorgeous display.
❌Avoid if: You're a gamer or you use software that doesn't work with Windows on ARM.
Display: 15.6 inches, 2880x1800, 120Hz, 600 nits. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42). GPU: Adreno (integrated). RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $999.99 at Amazon (X Elite, 1TB SSD)
🤩Alternative deal: $500 off Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge at Best Buy
HP Victus 15.6
Was: $799.99
Now: $430 at Best Buy
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Casual PC gaming on a 1080p display with fast 144Hz refresh rate.
❌Avoid if: [You prefer a higher display resolution or want more premium features in a more expensive package.
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz, 300 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS. GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6550M. RAM: 8GB DDR5. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe. AI PC: ✖️ Copilot+ PC: ✖️ Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $796 at Walmart (Core i5-12500H, RTX 4060)
🤩Alternative deal: Victus 15 with Ryzen 5 8645HS, RTX 3050 fro $700 at HP
LG UltraGear 45" OLED
Was: 1,699.99
Now: $1,099.99 at Best Buy
👀Save an extra $100 with a Best Buy membership
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐¾ @ Best Buy
✅Perfect for: High-end gaming on an OLED ultrawide display. Comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility.
❌Avoid if: You don't have space on your desk for an ultrawide, you play competitive shooters where a narrower screen makes more sense, or your PC can't handle a 3440x1440 resolution.
Display type: OLED, 800R curve. Display size: 44.5 inches Resolution: 3440x1440. Refresh rate: 240Hz. Response time: 0.3ms. Features: NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, DisplayHDR 400. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $1,700 at Amazon
🤩Alternative deal: $180 off HP OMEN 34" ultrawide at Best Buy
Seagate 2TB Xbox Series X|S SSD
Was: $359.99
Now: $199.99 at Best Buy
"Microsoft and Seagate partnered up on a slick memory card-style SSD expansion for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, filling demand where standard hard drives simply don't cut it. It's an almost-perfect solution that seamlessly expands your Xbox console, though it's hard to justify that high price tag." — Matt Brown, Jez Corden
✅Perfect for: Easy and affordable expansion of your Xbox Series X|S storage.
❌Avoid if: You need more than 2TB of storage or would rather use USB externals.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $199.99 at Amazon
🤩Alternative deal: 1TB Seagate Expansion for $150 at Best Buy
HP OMEN 25L
Was: $1,649.99
Now: $1,199.99 at Best Buy
"While it could do with a few more ports, especially in the front, the HP Omen 25L is a tall, striking PC bedecked in RGB lighting that offers the kind of rock-solid performance to satisfy just about anyone’s 1080p gaming needs. There are, however, some lemons out there, making this a recommendation as long as you make sure to get the warranty." — James Holland (TechRadar)
✅Perfect for: Strong PC gaming at 1440p or 1080p without the hassle of building your own system.
❌Avoid if: You want to save some money by building your own or prefer a gaming laptop for the added mobility.
CPU: Intel Core i7-14700F. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti. RAM: 32GB DDR5. SSD: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $1,200 at HP (Core i7, RTX 4060)
🤩Alternative deal: $350 off HP OMEN 40L (Ryzen 7, RTX 4070 Super) at Best Buy
Samsung 77" Class S84D OLED Smart TV
Was: $3,299.99
Now: $1,799.99 at Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Those who want a massive 4K OLED TV for gaming or for movies and TV.
❌Avoid if: You don't have space for such a large TV or don't want to spend as much, even with the huge discount.
Display type: OLED. Display size: 77 inches Resolution: 4K. Refresh rate: 120Hz. Features: HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium, Tizen OS. Compatibility: Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $1,997.99 at Amazon
🤩Alternative deal: $200 off Samsung DU6950 75" 4K Smart TV at Best Buy
Xbox Wireless Controller
Was: $59.99
Now: $44.99 at Best Buy
"It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the Xbox Series X|S Controller delivers a fantastic ergonomic form factor, excellent tactile button responses, and slickly improves upon an already stellar design." — Miles Dompier
✅Perfect for: Adding an extra controller to your repertoire for Xbox and Windows PCs.
❌Avoid if: You prefer a more premium controller from the Elite series.
Features: USB-C charging, AA size Compatibility Windows 10/11, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One. Launch date: 2022.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: From $44.49 at Amazon
🤩Alternative deal: $44 off Elite Series 2 Core controller at Best Buy
Best Buy Plus and Total memberships
Best Buy is a top place to shop online for tech no matter what, but signing up for a paid membership can significantly boost your experience.
My Best Buy is the free tier, landing you free standard shipping on goods. My Best Buy Plus is next at $49.99 per year, adding free two-day shipping, exclusive member pricing, an extended return window, and more.
The final tier, My Best Buy Total, costs $179.99 per year but adds extra protection plans, 247 tech support, cheaper repairs, and more.
As you can see in the list of deals above, a My Best Buy paid membership isn't required for all deals. However, anyone who expects to return to Best Buy can justify spending on a membership for the added perks.
Here's a closer look at the features available in each tier of My Best Buy.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|My Best Buy
|My Best Buy Plus
|My Best Buy Total
|Free standard shipping
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Free 2-day shipping
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Exclusive member prices
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Exclusive access to deals and products
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Extended 60-day return window
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Protection plans (including AppleCare+)
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|✅
|24/7 tech support
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|✅
|VIP member support
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|✅
|20% off repairs
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|✅
|Price
|Free
|$49.99/year
|$179.99/year
