Did Best Buy forget that deals aren't supposed to stack? My favorite keyboard ever, and a bunch of other accessories, are now double discounted.

Early Black Friday sales are live but many of them have a caveat. When retailers have a store-wide sale or larger promotion, those discounts usually exclude preexisting discounts on specific items. This prevents you from doubling up on a discount and getting too good of a deal, but right now Best Buy will let you do exactly that. The Logitech K860 keyboard and Logitech MX Vertical mouse are discounted right now and eligible for Best Buy's current Logitech offer that saves you up to 30% when you buy other eligible hardware.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Double discounts at Best Buy

Several Logitech accessories are on sale and part of additional promotion that saves you money when you pair an accessory with select hardware. (Image credit: Future)

You can stack discounts together right now on select Logitech accessories. If you browse Best Buy's website for Logitech hardware, you'll see a "Hot offer" promotion on certain listings. The exact discount you'll get depends on the device you buy, but your purchase becomes eligible for a further discount when you also pick up hardware like a monitor or laptop. Many of the early access Black Friday deals are part of this offer, so you shouldn't feel limited when shopping.

As an example, the Logitech K860 Ergonomic keyboard is already $16 off regardless of what else is in your cart. But if you pick up an eligible piece of hardware, you can save an additional 20% on the keyboard. The Logitech MX Vertical mouse (already $23 off) takes things a step further, as it's available for 30% off if you pick up an eligible piece of hardware.

The Logitech K860 keyboard and MX Vertical mouse rarely go on sale, and I've never seen them double discounted like this before. I recommend both accessories at full price since I use them every single day. Both the Logitech K860 keyboard and MX Vertical mouse have held up over the years through thousands of articles and countless hours of photo and video editing.

Best ergonomic keyboard and mouse

The Logitech K860 features a split-key design that allows your wrists to rest at a natural angle. (Image credit: Future)

I picked up a Logitech K860 ergonomic keyboard as a Christmas gift to myself in 2022. I knew in five minutes that it was the best tech purchase I made that year. The keyboard is comfortable, lets my wrists rest and a natural angle, and reduces pain and strain on my arms. I sit at a desk several hours every day, so an ergonomic desk setup is key. The Logitech K860 has nice little touches, such as inward-curved keycaps that surround your fingers, a well-shaped wrist rest, and a full number pad. The only real downside is that the keyboard lacks backlit keys. That's not a big deal for me since I write during the day and in a well-lit office, but I know it's a deal breaker for some.

Following the solid first impression of the Logitech K860, I picked up a Logitech MX Vertical mouse back in 2022 as well. The mouse is another key part of my ergonomic desk setup. Like its keyboard sibling, the Logitech MX Vertical allows my wrist to rest at a natural angle.

I type and use my mouse a lot. I'd guess that I've spent thousands of hours at my desk with these accessories, and they've held up great during that time. I now feel cramped and uncomfortable when I have to use a straight keyboard or horizontal mouse. It's not fair to my wrists to put that much strain on them, so I rely on the Logitech K860 keyboard and MX Vertical mouse daily.