Did Best Buy forget that deals aren't supposed to stack? My favorite keyboard ever, and a bunch of other accessories, are now double discounted.
Many Logitech accessories are discounted and part of a promotion that lets you save even more when you buy other hardware.
Early Black Friday sales are live but many of them have a caveat. When retailers have a store-wide sale or larger promotion, those discounts usually exclude preexisting discounts on specific items. This prevents you from doubling up on a discount and getting too good of a deal, but right now Best Buy will let you do exactly that. The Logitech K860 keyboard and Logitech MX Vertical mouse are discounted right now and eligible for Best Buy's current Logitech offer that saves you up to 30% when you buy other eligible hardware.
Logitech K860 Ergonomic Keyboard
Was: $129.99
Now: $111.99 at Best Buy
"Hands down, the best thing about this keyboard is the way it's shaped. Featuring an elevated "hump" design and an inverted V-shaped key layout, it's anything but ordinary. However, it turns out that this layout is perfect for allowing you to type in a neutral, relaxed position. You don't have to bend your wrists at all, and the way your hands naturally curve slightly inwards aligns perfectly with the curved key layout, so you don't have to turn your wrists, either. It certainly takes a while to get used to it, but it's a design that does what it's supposed to do; after several weeks of use, I haven't experienced any hand or wrist pain whatsoever."
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Those who type a lot at a desk and value wrist comfort and protecting their hands and wrists.
❌Avoid if: You cannot or would not like to get used to a split-key design.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
Logitech MX Vertical mouse
Was: $99.99
Now: $76.00 at Best Buy
"The Logitech MX Vertical is an incredible vertical mouse that perfectly balances comfort, performance, and design into one superb package."
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: People who use a mouse all day and want to reduce wrist strain and pain.
❌Avoid if: You find vertical-oriented mice uncomfortable or hard to get used to.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X (1TB) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 💽WD_BLACK SSD for Handhelds (2TB) | $181.99 at Best Buy (Save $58!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 (RTX 3050) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $430!)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) | $549.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
Double discounts at Best Buy
You can stack discounts together right now on select Logitech accessories. If you browse Best Buy's website for Logitech hardware, you'll see a "Hot offer" promotion on certain listings. The exact discount you'll get depends on the device you buy, but your purchase becomes eligible for a further discount when you also pick up hardware like a monitor or laptop. Many of the early access Black Friday deals are part of this offer, so you shouldn't feel limited when shopping.
As an example, the Logitech K860 Ergonomic keyboard is already $16 off regardless of what else is in your cart. But if you pick up an eligible piece of hardware, you can save an additional 20% on the keyboard. The Logitech MX Vertical mouse (already $23 off) takes things a step further, as it's available for 30% off if you pick up an eligible piece of hardware.
The Logitech K860 keyboard and MX Vertical mouse rarely go on sale, and I've never seen them double discounted like this before. I recommend both accessories at full price since I use them every single day. Both the Logitech K860 keyboard and MX Vertical mouse have held up over the years through thousands of articles and countless hours of photo and video editing.
Best ergonomic keyboard and mouse
I picked up a Logitech K860 ergonomic keyboard as a Christmas gift to myself in 2022. I knew in five minutes that it was the best tech purchase I made that year. The keyboard is comfortable, lets my wrists rest and a natural angle, and reduces pain and strain on my arms. I sit at a desk several hours every day, so an ergonomic desk setup is key. The Logitech K860 has nice little touches, such as inward-curved keycaps that surround your fingers, a well-shaped wrist rest, and a full number pad. The only real downside is that the keyboard lacks backlit keys. That's not a big deal for me since I write during the day and in a well-lit office, but I know it's a deal breaker for some.
Following the solid first impression of the Logitech K860, I picked up a Logitech MX Vertical mouse back in 2022 as well. The mouse is another key part of my ergonomic desk setup. Like its keyboard sibling, the Logitech MX Vertical allows my wrist to rest at a natural angle.
I type and use my mouse a lot. I'd guess that I've spent thousands of hours at my desk with these accessories, and they've held up great during that time. I now feel cramped and uncomfortable when I have to use a straight keyboard or horizontal mouse. It's not fair to my wrists to put that much strain on them, so I rely on the Logitech K860 keyboard and MX Vertical mouse daily.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.