Corsair's new Xbox and PC 'Virtuoso Max' is a premium headset offering that has just about every feature you can imagine

What you need to know

What you need to know

Corsair is launching a new gaming headset for Xbox and PC, the Virtuoso Max.

It features 50mm Graphene drivers, Active Noise Cancelling, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, an omnidirectional microphone, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and 60-hour battery life.

The Virtuoso Max is available to purchase now at Corsair's official store and will later be released for other retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Corsair, one of the world's leading manufacturers of top-grade gaming peripherals, accessories, PC hardware, and streaming devices, has announced it has launched a headset for its long line of Virtuoso gaming headsets - the Virtuoso Max. This state-of-the-art headset for Xbox consoles and PC platforms features a variety of cutting-edge technology that will enrich the audio quality of video games to greater heights of immersion than any previous Virtuoso headset.

Here is everything you need to know about the Virtuoso Max.

Virtuoso Max - Features

Chat to your friends online with crisp audio quality with the Virtuoso Max's omni-directional microphone. (Image credit: Corsair)

The Virtuoso Max is equipped with a smorgasbord of features designed to take your auditory gaming experience to the next level with improved sounds and ergonomics. There are exclusive features for the Virtuoso Max headsets dedicated models for Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) and the ones dedicated to PC that take advantage of their respective platforms' technology to amplify the sound of your games even further.

These features include:

50mm Graphene Drivers : These advanced drivers will upgrade almost every aspect of a game's audio from music, dialogue, and sound effects with premium grade rendering quality and realistic, precise sounds.

: These advanced drivers will upgrade almost every aspect of a game's audio from music, dialogue, and sound effects with premium grade rendering quality and realistic, precise sounds. Immersive Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio (PC version only feature) : With Dolby Atmos, you will be able to listen game audio all around you with 3D staging as if you're really in the scene in the game. This feature will allow your ears to pick up the most minute of sound effects and listen to every line of in-game dialogue during cutscenes and gameplay with multi-directional theater-grade quality.

: With Dolby Atmos, you will be able to listen game audio all around you with 3D staging as if you're really in the scene in the game. This feature will allow your ears to pick up the most minute of sound effects and listen to every line of in-game dialogue during cutscenes and gameplay with multi-directional theater-grade quality. Omni-Directional Microphone : An omni-directional microphone that can relay the sound of your voice with crystal-clear clarity so people can listen to you better in voice calls or in-game voice chat.

: An omni-directional microphone that can relay the sound of your voice with crystal-clear clarity so people can listen to you better in voice calls or in-game voice chat. Active Noise Cancellation : The Active Noise Cancelling feature blocks out distracting noises from the outside world so your immersion during gameplay isn't interrupted.

: The Active Noise Cancelling feature blocks out distracting noises from the outside world so your immersion during gameplay isn't interrupted. Simultaneous 2.4GHz Wireless & Bluetooth : This headset comes packed with 2.4GHz Wireless and Bluetooth connections. Use the super-fast and strong connections of 2.4GHz Wireless mode to listen to games with high quality then switch to Bluetooth mode if you want to listen to use the headset's audio capabilities to listen to mobile apps and music, or chat with your friends online. You can even switch both 2.4GHz Wireless and Bluetooth on simultaneously so you can listen to your music library while gaming at the same time.

: This headset comes packed with 2.4GHz Wireless and Bluetooth connections. Use the super-fast and strong connections of 2.4GHz Wireless mode to listen to games with high quality then switch to Bluetooth mode if you want to listen to use the headset's audio capabilities to listen to mobile apps and music, or chat with your friends online. You can even switch both 2.4GHz Wireless and Bluetooth on simultaneously so you can listen to your music library while gaming at the same time. Long Battery Life and quick charge times : The Virtuoso Max can last up to 60 hours of in-game use play and has a quick charge of 15 minutes you can use for another six hours of gaming.

: The Virtuoso Max can last up to 60 hours of in-game use play and has a quick charge of 15 minutes you can use for another six hours of gaming. Premium Aluminum Build and Memory Foam Cushioning : The Virtuoso Max has a sturdy and lightweight aluminum frame complimented with premium-grade cloth ear pads outfitted with soft memory foam cushions. These make it so that the headset is comfortable to wear for long hours of use without being a physical burden on the user.

: The Virtuoso Max has a sturdy and lightweight aluminum frame complimented with premium-grade cloth ear pads outfitted with soft memory foam cushions. These make it so that the headset is comfortable to wear for long hours of use without being a physical burden on the user. Corsair iCUE Software : The headset features a suite of advanced Corsair iCUE Software ranging from pre-tuned audio profiles, on-ear control wheel programming, RGB lightning that can be customized.

: The headset features a suite of advanced Corsair iCUE Software ranging from pre-tuned audio profiles, on-ear control wheel programming, RGB lightning that can be customized. On-Ear Game/Chat Audio Control (Xbox version only feature): The Virtuoso Max headsets built for Xbox consoles feature on-ear game/chat controls that will allow you to balance in-game audio and the voice levels of your friends in a voice call straight from the headset.

On a side note, every Virtuoso Max headset comes with a two-year warranty along with Corsair worldwide customer service and technical support network should you need it.

Take your game's audio levels beyond maximum levels of immersion with the Virtuoso Max headset

Drown out unwanted outside noises so you can listen to game audio more clearly thanks to Virtuoso Max's Active Noise Cancelling feature. (Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has garnered a reputation over the years for making some of the best Xbox headsets and best PC gaming headsets on the market.

Some of our favorite gaming headsets come from Corsair's vaunted library of headsets, such as the affordable Corsair HS50 Pro stereo gaming headset and the excellent premium Corsair Virtuoso Pro headset.

From the looks of the Virtuoso Max's specs, it looks like Corsair's latest headset offering is looking to be one of their finest products yet. It aims to improve upon the lessons of previous Virtuoso models while adding new tech and augmented ergonomics so you can listen to the music and sounds of the best Xbox games and best PC games at maximum quality.

The Virtuoso Max headset is available to purchase right now for Xbox and PC on Corsair's official store and will be launching soon worldwide at other online retailers at a later date.