Don't miss out on these massive discounts for two of our favorite wireless and wired gaming headsets
HyperX's incredible Cloud III Wireless gaming headset has just become cheaper than $100 along with a 38% discount for its wired counterpart
HyperX has produced some top-notch gaming headsets over the years and one of the company's best works is the audio-rich and extremely comfy-to-wear, HyperX Cloud III. Both the wireless and wired versions of this headset are currently on sale at Amazon after having their MSRP cut down by over a third.
The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is sitting at $98.99 at Amazon (was $149.99) while the HyperX Cloud 3 Wired (Black/Red) is at $61.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)
HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset
Was: $149.99
Now: $98.99 at Amazon
"With its incredibly long battery life, updated design, great sound quality, and amazing microphone, the Cloud III Wireless is exactly the model upgrade we'd expect from HyperX. It's a great choice for any gamer." — Rebecca Spears, Gaming and News Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a headset with rich audio quality with EQ balance software, a comfortable design, and a long battery life.
❌Avoid if: You prefer using wired headsets or if you're willing to spend extra money for the expensive Hi-Res Audio headset for ever higher audio quality.
Features: Surround Sound with 53mm angled drivers, memory foam ear cushions, removable 10mm mic, 120 hours of battery. Warranty: Two-Year Warranty. Launch date: May 30, 2023.
HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset (Black/Red variant)
Was: $99.99
Now: $61.99 at Amazon
"HyperX has once more proved to me that it is my preferred gaming headset company with the Cloud 3." — Rebecca Spears, Gaming and News Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: People on the lookout for a dependable gaming headset with comfortable ear cushions, earpieces that deliver high-quality sounds, and multiple connection options.
❌Avoid if: You have a preference for wireless headsets or willing to seek out and buy a Hi-Res Audio headset for more powerful audio quality.
Features: Surround Sound with 53mm angled drivers, memory foam ear cushions, removable 10mm mic, and USB-C/USB-A/3.5mm connectivity. Warranty: Two-Year Warranty. Launch date: May 30, 2023.
Why should you buy these headsets?
The HyperX Cloud III is one of the best PC gaming headsets and the best Xbox gaming headsets we've ever had the pleasure of covering on Windows Central.
Our own headphones specialist, Rebecca Spears, even gave 4.5-star ratings to it in her review of the HyperX Cloud III Wireless headset and her review of the HyperX Cloud III Wired headset, stating that they're the perfect accessories for solo or multiplayer gaming.
How the HyperX Cloud III has earned this high praise is thanks to its advanced technological features and design.
This headset is outfitted with 53mm angled drivers installed with Surround Sound so it can produce crystal-clear audio when listening to music, in-game sound effects, and voices. The sound drivers also have Spatial Audio to help your ears pick subtle sounds more easily like footsteps or whispers.
With this, the HyperX Cloud III headset will heighten your immersion while playing games with intense sound design like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, or aid you in detecting the sound of nearby enemies trying to sneak up behind in titles like Stalker 2 or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
The HyperX Cloud III also features memory foam cushioned earphones and a headband equipped with faux leatherette to keep your ears and head relaxed without causing physical strain during long hours of gaming.
Other components include Active Noise Cancelling to drown out external noises so you can only hear the game you're playing, and a detachable 10mm mic that can transmit your voice across the internet with high-quality sound with next-to-no latency and without picking up background noise.
This will allow you to chat with your teammates and friends more clearly and without outside distractions while playing online multiplayer-focused games like World of Warcraft or Monster Hunter Wilds.
To top it off, the wireless version of the HyperX Cloud III headset has an impressively long battery life of up to 120 hours before needing to recharge, so you can use it for literally days on end.
These headsets normally run for that have an MSRP that can reach up to or over $100. However, Amazon is currently selling these beauties with huge discounts that have slashed their prices by over a third.
The HyperX Cloud III Wireless has had its $149.99 MSRP cut by a 34% discount, so it's now $98.99 on Amazon (was $149.99). Meanwhile, the HyperX Cloud 3 Wired (Black/Red) had its MSRP of $99.99 cut down by 38% so it's now $61.99 at Amazon.
If you're looking to get your hands on one of the best PC gaming accessories at affordable prices as an early Easter gift for yourself or your friends and family, these discount deals are the best time to do so.
