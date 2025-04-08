Get your hands on discounted the Hyper X Cloud III Wireless headset today

HyperX has produced some top-notch gaming headsets over the years and one of the company's best works is the audio-rich and extremely comfy-to-wear, HyperX Cloud III. Both the wireless and wired versions of this headset are currently on sale at Amazon after having their MSRP cut down by over a third.

The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is sitting at $98.99 at Amazon (was $149.99) while the HyperX Cloud 3 Wired (Black/Red) is at $61.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Why should you buy these headsets?

Our own Rebecca Spears using the HyperX Cloud III gaming headset to immerse herself in the ambient sounds of Baldur's Gate 3 (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The HyperX Cloud III is one of the best PC gaming headsets and the best Xbox gaming headsets we've ever had the pleasure of covering on Windows Central.

Our own headphones specialist, Rebecca Spears, even gave 4.5-star ratings to it in her review of the HyperX Cloud III Wireless headset and her review of the HyperX Cloud III Wired headset, stating that they're the perfect accessories for solo or multiplayer gaming.

How the HyperX Cloud III has earned this high praise is thanks to its advanced technological features and design.

This headset is outfitted with 53mm angled drivers installed with Surround Sound so it can produce crystal-clear audio when listening to music, in-game sound effects, and voices. The sound drivers also have Spatial Audio to help your ears pick subtle sounds more easily like footsteps or whispers.

With this, the HyperX Cloud III headset will heighten your immersion while playing games with intense sound design like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, or aid you in detecting the sound of nearby enemies trying to sneak up behind in titles like Stalker 2 or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The HyperX Cloud III also features memory foam cushioned earphones and a headband equipped with faux leatherette to keep your ears and head relaxed without causing physical strain during long hours of gaming.

Image 1 of 5 Chat clearly with your friends online with the HyperX Cloud 3 Gaming Headset microphone. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Adjust your volume settings with the HyperX Cloud 3 Gaming Headset's volume dial. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) HyperX Cloud 3 Gaming Headset improves on its predecessor, the HyperX Cloud 2 in every way. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Memory-foam cushioned-earphone will ensure your ears to get uncomfy during long hours of gaming. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Relax your head the Hyper Cloud 3's faux leatherette headband. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Other components include Active Noise Cancelling to drown out external noises so you can only hear the game you're playing, and a detachable 10mm mic that can transmit your voice across the internet with high-quality sound with next-to-no latency and without picking up background noise.

This will allow you to chat with your teammates and friends more clearly and without outside distractions while playing online multiplayer-focused games like World of Warcraft or Monster Hunter Wilds.

To top it off, the wireless version of the HyperX Cloud III headset has an impressively long battery life of up to 120 hours before needing to recharge, so you can use it for literally days on end.

These headsets normally run for that have an MSRP that can reach up to or over $100. However, Amazon is currently selling these beauties with huge discounts that have slashed their prices by over a third.

The HyperX Cloud III Wireless has had its $149.99 MSRP cut by a 34% discount, so it's now $98.99 on Amazon (was $149.99). Meanwhile, the HyperX Cloud 3 Wired (Black/Red) had its MSRP of $99.99 cut down by 38% so it's now $61.99 at Amazon.

If you're looking to get your hands on one of the best PC gaming accessories at affordable prices as an early Easter gift for yourself or your friends and family, these discount deals are the best time to do so.