Hear what you want to hear with Anker's Q35 Bluetooth headphones, down to $90

Leave your gaming headset with your console and pop on a great pair of headphones when you want to enjoy your music on the go. The Anker Life Q35 active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are on sale for Prime Day, and you can get them for just $90 (opens in new tab). That's $40 off what these headphones normally sell for, $10 better than any deal we've seen this year, and a match for the lowest of all time. The deal is available in three different colors, too: black, pink, and Obsidian Blue.

Sounds like savings to me

(opens in new tab) Anker Q35 Bluetooth headphones | $130 $90 (opens in new tab) With these headphones, not only do you get active noise-canceling, but you also get Hi-Res Audio for excellent sound and long-lasting battery life even when using all of its features.

If you want active noise cancelation (ANC) and don't want to pay hundreds for more advanced headphones, this is the way to go. The ANC here uses two microphones on the earcups that detect and filter out any distracting noises. You can even choose from multiple modes to determine just how much of that noise you want to block out, including Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor.

With the LDAC technology and Bluetooth connectivity, you get a completely wireless and lossless experience. Don't worry about sudden interruptions just because the Bluetooth gave out. You can listen anywhere and still get great, powerful sound. The audio is all Hi-Res certified with silk diaphragm drivers and a wide frequency range.

Thanks to the memory foam padding, the headphones are comfortable every time you put them on. They will also last you a while thanks to the durable and ergonomic design. Plus, they are smart enough to detect when they've been removed and can pause your music for you so you can continue right where you left off.

Be sure to check out our ongoing Prime Day deals blog for even more great ways to save.