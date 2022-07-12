Corsair's popular K70 Mk.2 mechanical keyboard is down to $118 for Prime Day

Need the satisfaction of a clicky keyboard in your life? Grab the Corsair K70 Mk.2 mechanical keyboard on sale for $117.99 for Prime Day (opens in new tab). That's a great low price for a keyboard that was selling as high as $178 in June and generally goes for around $160. Today's deal is the best price we've seen since last year's Black Friday sales, so it's a great bargain if you're in the market for a mechanical keyboard.

Amazon's Prime Day sales event is the perfect time to find a lot of awesome deals on keyboards, mice, headsets, and plenty of other PC accessories. We know the noise can get a bit loud, but we're slicing through all of that to bring you the best Prime Day deals around including the best Prime Day monitor deals. Stay on top of all of it this Prime Day and save big bucks.

Save big on Corsair's fantastic mechanical keyboard

(opens in new tab) Corsair K70 Mk.2 mechanical keyboard | $160 $117.99 (opens in new tab) A very popular choice from Corsair that includes a ton of functionality, including dedicated media keys and a volume wheel. It comes with a wrist rest and Cherry MX Red mechanical switches.

It's not *just* a mechanical keyboard, it's a mechanical keyboard that is built to last. The K70 Mk.2 is built with aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum, and Corsair claims it can withstand the wear and tear of a lifetime of gaming. That's a lot of punishment for any keyboard, so durability is definitely a priority in this design.

You get per-key dynamic multi-color RGB backlighting, too, which means extreme lighting customization. Not only can you pick the colors, you'll get millions of possibilities to choose from, along with lighting effects you can personalize.

You'll need to use Corsair's iCue software to change all of that, but you can also use that software to setup sophisticated macro programming. Thanks to the 8MB onboard profile storage you can set up different lighting and macro effects for different users or even different games. This works independent of software, so you can take the keyboard anywhere and access your favorite settings.

Other features include 100% anti-ghosting, 104-key rollover, and the Cherry MX Red mechanical switches that feel great with every press.