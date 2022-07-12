Save $35 on the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse for Prime Day

Prime Day is a great time to stock up on some new PC accessories, especially if there's a really good one you've got your eye on. The Razer DeathAdder Pro V2 wireless gaming mouse is one of those really good ones, and you can get it for just $54.99 today at Amazon (opens in new tab). The mouse often sells for as high as $90, and it even jumped up to $130 earlier this year. Today's price is as low as it gets.

Get a new mouse at a great low price

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse | $90 $54.99 (opens in new tab) The wireless mouse can last for up to 70 hours, which means it won't quit on you in the middle of an intense match. Plus it has RGB lighting, programmable buttons, and more.

We first reviewed the DeathAdder V2 Pro back in 2020 and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. The DeathAdder series has long been one of Razer's best, and taking it wireless was just the next logical step. Richard Devine said, "Take one of the greatest mice ever made, toss in the absolute latest high-end tech and then chop off the cable and you're left with... the best all-round wireless gaming mouse you can buy."

While using it, you won't even be able to tell that its wireless. It doesn't have any of the hang ups that usually keep gamers from investing in wireless mice. Thanks to Razer's innovative HyperSpeed technology you get extreme low latency and interference reduction so that the mouse is just as responsive as having a cable plugged in.

This goes beyond just a simple wireless or Bluetooth connection, but it does have Bluetooth if you want to connect that way. Bluetooth can help preserve the battery life, which would help in situations where you don't want to drain it too fast and don't need the extra responsiveness. The battery does last for up to 70 hours, though, which is pretty decent and should get you through most gaming sessions. Bluetooth extends that life up to 120 hours.