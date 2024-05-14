A 27-inch curved 1440p gaming monitor with 170Hz refresh rate on sale for $150? No, that's not a mistake.

Acer is home to some outstanding gaming hardware and accessories, and that remains true whether you're shopping for high-end or budget options. When it comes down to finding a great gaming monitor for your PC, Acer's Nitro and Predator brands shouldn't be ignored.

Newegg currently has a massive promo running on Acer's 27-inch Nitro ED270U gaming monitor, knocking a full $100 off the regular price. The Nitro ED270U is a killer option for gamers looking to upgrade to a 1440p resolution, especially if your PC is capable of pushing high framerates.

Regularly priced at $250, Newegg has it down to $150 when you use promo code MDADSA4337 at checkout. That's an unreal deal for a curved 1440p gaming monitor with performance specs.

Acer Nitro ED270U | was $250 Now $150 at Newegg Acer's Nitro ED270U is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor with a 1440p VA panel, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR 10 support, and HDMI or DisplayPort inputs. Newegg has a massive $100 discount right now that brings the total price down to $150, but be sure to use promo code MDADSA4337 at checkout for the full discount.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want to make the jump to 1440p, and with the performance hardware capable of pushing a 170Hz refresh rate.

❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a monitor for general-purpose use or don't have a PC capable of steady framerates at 1440p.

What makes a good gaming monitor?

Gaming monitors come in all shapes and sizes, with varying levels of features and tech. You can spend thousands of dollars for an ultimate screen to pair up with your high-end gaming PC, but you certainly don't have to spend a lot if you're working with a tighter budget.

The latter scenario is definitely the case with the Acer Nitro ED270U gaming monitor deal I'm highlighting here. It's regularly priced at $250 — still within the budget realm — but it is $100 off to bring the total down to $150 at Newegg.

The Nitro ED270U has a 27-inch panel with a 1500R curve, which is what I use on my gaming monitor. It doesn't feel too aggressive, and it really ups the immersion compared to a flat screen. The VA panel has a respectable 2500:1 contrast ratio resulting in deep blacks. The monitor also offers HDR 10 support for compatible content.

With a 1440p resolution, this might be the monitor you've been waiting for to upgrade from 1080p. The 170Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort 1.2 can accommodate performance from some of the best graphics cards, and the 1ms response time is great for competitive play. AMD FreeSync Premium is also included to reduce screen tearing, and it'll work across AMD GPUs and most modern NVIDIA GPUs.

A brightness of 250 nits isn't particularly remarkable, but you won't likely be using the monitor outdoors where glare is strongest. The slim stand is stylish, but it lacks ergonomic adjustments beyond tilt. It does, however, offer 75mm x 75mm VESA mounting support.

Rounding things out at dual 2W speakers built right into the monitor. Monitor speakers are never great and we always recommend a solid gaming headset for better sound, but I do appreciate the speakers built into my own gaming monitor for times when I'm taking a more casual approach.