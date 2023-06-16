Alienware's new gaming monitor has a 360Hz refresh rate but costs under $500

Dell and Alienware have announced four new gaming monitors.

The Dell monitors sport AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

All four monitors will be on sale toward the end of June.

The Alienware 27 AW2724HF is already up for sale at $460.

If you're currently searching for the best gaming monitor where you can maybe play Starfield, among other titles, Dell and Alienware have you covered.

Dell and Alienware released four new monitors. That is a Dell 27 G2724D, Dell 25 G2524H, and two Alienware 27 gaming monitors. Regardless of your needs and preferences, one of these entries could tickle your fancy and enhance your gameplay experience significantly.

Dell 27 G2724D Specs (Image credit: Dell) Screen size: 27-inch

Resolution: 2560x1440

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Response time: 2ms

Sync support: NVIDIA G-Sync

First up are the Dell monitors. The Dell 27 Gaming Monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate with a 2ms response time, QHD resolution, and DisplayHDR 400 certification. And while the Dell 25 is cost-efficient, gamers can still make the most out of it. It features an impressive 280Hz refresh rate with a 0.5ms response time and FHD resolution.

Both monitors come with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support alongside a height-adjustable stand.

You can also go for Alienware's AW2724HF or AW2724D monitor. The former ships with a full HD display, a 360Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5ms response time. On the other hand, the AW2724D monitor features a higher QHD resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

Alienware 27 AW2724HF Gaming Monitor (Image credit: Dell)

In comparison, the AW2724DM is a low-end monitor compared to the Alienware 27 AW2724HF but narrows the margin with a ton of nifty features like AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, and HDR600 support.

Both monitors have a sleek and modern design. They ship with a Legend 2.0 redesign that now incorporates a smaller hexagonal base that will help you save up on desk space and even comes with customizable Alien FX lighting.

You can also adjust the stand to enjoy the display without encountering any glare. The AW2724H model also features a headset hanger that can be retracted, as well as a center OS joystick for better navigation.

The Dell 27 will be available on sale at $300 starting June 22, 2023, while the Dell 25 will the market later on June 27, 2023, at $250.

You can grab the Alienware 27 AW2724HF at $460 right now. We also have a ton of other amazing products that are up for sale right now in our deals hub, so be sure to check that out, too.