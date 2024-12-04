The company that probably made your chair now makes a ridiculous monitor arm to mount up to FOUR 32-inch screens

What you need to know

Secretlab may trace its origins back to premium gaming chairs, but nowadays the company makes a lot more than just places to plant your rear.

There's actually a whole line of monitor stands, designed for Secretlab's MAGNUS desks but compatible with most setups.

Today, Secretlab has announced its most ambitious mount yet: the Vertical Monitor Stand, with quad arms.

This stand can support up to four 32-inch monitors simultaneously, with independent swivel, tilt, and rotation support for each display.

Oh, and it's available now from $299 at Secretlab.

I currently have an HP OMEN Transcend 32 QD-OLED monitor in front of me, which I'm testing for a review (stay tuned for that). This 32-inch, 4K, 240Hz monitor feels every bit like all the screen I reasonably need, but Secretlab (yes, the Secretlab that probably made your chair) has proffered a new question: "What if... Four of them?"

Secretlab recently announced and released its new Vertical Monitor Stand, the latest addition to its display mounting family and absolutely the most ridiculous of the bunch. This ultra-premium desk accessory can support up to four 32-inch monitors at once, with each monitor boasting its own swivel, tilt, and rotation (including horizontal and vertical orientations) adjustability. It's a ridiculous but inarguably impressive product, allowing you to have all the monitors you want.

The Secretlab Vertical Monitor Stand is now available from $299 at Secretlab, and there's a reason for that high starting cost.

A premium dual monitor arm that can expand to hold even more

By default, the Secretlab Vertical Monitor Stand actually has two monitor arms — the third and fourth arms need to be purchased separately. (Image credit: Secretlab)

There are plenty of people who love multi-monitor setups, and want the freedom to arrange their monitors vertically or horizontally, stacked or side-by-side, and more. Setups that allow for so much freedom are costly, and often compromise on certain features or are just messy to look at, but Secretlab is trying to maximize freedom, features, and design in one product.

Behold: the Secretlab Vertical Monitor Stand. It looks ridiculous. Silly, even. If you search for other quad monitor mounts, though, Secretlab's offering looks incredibly clean and sleek in comparison to most, and you get a degree of adjustability and modularity that most other stands don't offer.

The Vertical Monitor Stand boasts a wide base and a powerful clamp, from which protrudes a short... trunk makes sense here. That trunk can support up to four of Secretlab's fully adjustable monitor arms. It's important to note that, by default, the Vertical Monitor Stand actually comes with two monitor arms, with the third and fourth sold separately. That makes this stand even more costly, but also means you don't necessarily have to have four monitors to consider it.

Two, three, or four displays — it doesn't matter. Each arm on the Vertical Monitor Stand is fully independent, allowing for the exact same full range of swivel, tilt, and rotation adjustability as Secretlab's standard single, dual, and heavy duty monitor stands. Secretlab also spaced the arms so that it's easy to make all your monitors flush with each other, whether horizontally or vertically.

Most modern monitors of up to 32-inches in size are supported, too; the idea of having four HP OMEN Transcend 32s on my desk is intimidating (that's just far too much screen for how close I sit), but it's possible. Secretlab designed the Vertical Monitor Stand specifically for its MAGNUS and MAGNUS Pro desks, with it slotting neatly and seamlessly integrating into Secretlab's acclaimed cable management system. Of course, the Vertical Monitor Stand also supports most desks and tables of between 10-50mm in thickness.

Secretlab's MAGNUS monitor arm family has grown quite large, with prices starting at $149 at Secretlab for a single display arm. The Secretlab Vertical Monitor Stand now stands at the top as the most premium offering in the Secretlab catalog, starting at $299 at Secretlab, with an additional $139 per third and fourth arm.

Secretlab Vertical Monitor Stand

Buy now: From $299 at Secretlab (+$139 each for the third and fourth monitor arms) I haven't experienced any product in the Secretlab MAGNUS line yet, including any of the monitor arms, but they're highly rated premium products aimed at those who value design and luxury features like enhanced cable management. Now, that also includes people who want up to four monitors at once. 👉See at: Secretlab.co