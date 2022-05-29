This 27-inch monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate is great for gaming

Thanks to Best Buy's Memorial Day weekend sale, you can save $145 on the Element Electronics 27-inch gaming monitor and get it for just $174.99 (opens in new tab). That's an incredible bargain given the value of this display, and it's one of the best prices we've ever seen. You won't find this monitor on sale in many other stores, and you definitely won't find it going for this low anywhere else. Chances are this deal ends with the weekend sale, so don't hesitate if you're interested.

(opens in new tab) Element Electronics 27-inch gaming monitor $320 $174.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)



A great screen with a 1440p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate all on an IPS panel with great color and viewing angles. Down to one of its lowest prices.

This Element monitor is loaded with just the right sort of specifications you need if you're into PC gaming. It has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a 1ms response time. That refresh rate is well above the average of 60Hz and even above that standard 144Hz that gamers usually try to hit in bang-for-your-buck displays like this. It'll make shooters and other fast-paced games seem even more smooth than they usually do. Plus, you get that fast 1ms response time despite this screen being on an IPS panel, which historically have sacrificed response times for better color and viewing angles. The best of both worlds right here.



You'll also get adaptive sync technology with this screen. Connect it to your AMD graphics card to reduce screen tearing through AMD FreeSync. Other features include a frameless design for better immersion, a stand that can be tilted to find the best viewing angle, and even a 100mm x 100mm VESA mounting standard if you just want to abandon the stand altogether and hook this display up to an arm or wall mount.

You'll get one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and a 3.5mm audio output on the back to go along with the built-in speakers. There is also an RGB light ring on the back for some added effects while you play.

