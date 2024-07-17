Out of EVERY option, this is the cheapest way to expand your Xbox Series X|S storage right now

Do you own an Xbox Series X|S? Do you hate the fact that you're maxing out your storage space? Do you wish you had MORE storage? Well, friends, look no further. This is the WD_Black official Xbox Series X|S 1TB storage expansion card on Amazon, and for Prime Day, this is your official cheapest option for upgrading your Xbox space.

WD_Black C50 for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) | was $157.99 now $117.79 at Amazon



The official WD_Black C50 expansion solution for Xbox Series X|S is down to its lowest price of recent memory on Amazon right now, beating out other retailers. These cards slot straight into the back of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, instantly adding a ton of storage. 1TB will easily net around 7-10 larger games, and even more smaller games.

💰Price check: $123 at Best Buy



✅Great for: Adding a ton of space without breaking the bank.



❌Don't buy if: You have a fast internet connection and don't mind re-downloading games and frequently uninstalling.



🔍Our experience: WD_Black for Xbox Series X|S review

WD_Black Xbox Series X|S storage: Easy and convenient

The WD_Black Xbox Series X|S C50 expansion storage card is barely bigger than a thumb stick. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Microsoft has a partnership with Seagate for another official storage solution. The official Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB storage card on Amazon is also on sale for Prime Day, but it's a few dollars more expensive than this one, and practically identical in every way. There is also the Seagate 512GB option which is also on sale on Amazon, but it has half the storage, which is less cost effective per gigabyte in reality.

Why are they identical? Well, both cards use the CFExpress storage standard, which you might not have heard of before. CFExpress is typically used in high-end cameras, and is an SSD solution that can be easily hot-swapped without concern for data corruption, at least in theory. You can pull this card out of your Xbox and swap it into another Xbox without having to power down first, or worrying about if data corruption might occur. You're supposed to "eject" a USB thumb drive or an SD card typically, when they're connected up to your laptop, but CFExpress typically doesn't suffer the same issues. Although, I still wouldn't recommend removing it while it's in use.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S needs this type of card because of its fast internal NVME SSD. It's much faster than what USB storage devices can deliver in terms of data transfer. You can still use a USB storage device for backward compatible games on Xbox, but modern games do require the faster card from either Seagate or WD_Black above. This is simply because older storage devices aren't fast enough. With guarantees that every Xbox (and PlayStation too) has NVME SSD speeds, developers can take advantage of those speeds to make their games look more advanced.

I have one of these WD_Black storage cards in one of my consoles, and it has never given me any trouble whatsoever. I can't recommend it enough. And today, you can get it much cheaper than usual, and it remains one of the best Xbox accessories on the market.