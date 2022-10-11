Samsung's durable T7 Shield external 2TB SSD is down to its lowest price ever

When the T7 Shield launched just a couple months ago, it joined the rest of Samsung's external SSD lineup including the standard T7 and T7 Touch. It also made our list of the overall best external SSDs. Whereas the former offers two-meter drop resistance and the latter extra security through the fingerprint reader, the T7 Shield boosts its durability with IP65 water and dust resistance, as well as superior three-meter drop resistance. This is thanks to a rubber shell that protects the aluminum chassis.

Like the other drives, the T7 Shield includes 256-bit AES encryption with password protection, up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds, and a USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) connection. This makes the T7 Shield an ideal pick for those who often travel or work in the field where dust and water are more common hazards.

In my Samsung T7 Shield review, I noted that "read and write speeds are some of the best we've seen from portable USB-C drives, the extra AES encryption and password protection keep your data safe if you happen to misplace the drive, and the included host cables let you connect to just about any device."

And while the T7 Shield normally costs more than its siblings, Amazon's Prime Early Access sale has the 2TB model down to just $171 (opens in new tab). That's $119 or 41% off the regular $290 price, and it's the lowest price we've so far seen for these drives. The sale price applies to the Beige and Black colors; Blue doesn't seem to be offered at the same price.

