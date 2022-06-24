Save 15% and add some space with the 2TB SK hynix Gold P31 solid state drive

Right now on Amazon you can get the SK hynix Gold P31 2TB solid state drive for a low price of $169.14 (opens in new tab) when you clip the 15% off on-page coupon. The drive is already down to its lowest price ever at $198, so the extra discount is just icing on the cake. The 2TB SSD was selling for as much as $250 at the end of 2021.

While the 15% off coupon only applies to the 2TB version of the drive, the 1TB version (opens in new tab) is down to one of its lowest direct prices as well at just $107.99. That's about $20 off what it was going for earlier this year.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Gold P31 2TB SSD $198 $169.14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fast, reliable, and durable from one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. The drive has read/write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s.

SK hynix recently launched the follow-up series to the Gold P31 SSD, the Platinum P41. These are some of the best SSDs SK hynix has ever made, but they are also much more expensive compared to deals like this one here. The 2TB Platinum P41 (opens in new tab), for example, is $260 right now.

The Gold P31 is an impressive SSD all on its own, and you can read more about it in our review that gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Cale Hunt said it "cuts the price out from a lot of the competition, yet it offers stronger endurance and faster performance. It's an excellent option for anyone looking to upgrade their PCIe 3 storage." He also added the SSD can be good for laptops since it doesn't use much power.

You'll get read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s respectively, which is assisted by the SK hynix Hyperwrite cache technology. The drive is designed to run cool even while handling a lot of work, and it has been stress tested through 1,200 TeraBytes written so it can last a long time. It is also backed up with a five-year warranty.