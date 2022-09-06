Save up to 50% off on FlexiSpot products this week during its anniversary sale

We love FlexiSpot here at Windows Central. We've reviewed many of their products, including standing desks and office chairs, and almost always come away super impressed. In fact, I currently use a FlexiSpot desk and office chair as a personal choice, and I love them. So, with FlexiSpot putting on a massive sale (opens in new tab) to celebrate its 60th anniversary, we couldn't not let you know about it.

The sale is now on, with up to 50% off on certain products from September 7 to September 9. FlexiSpot is even doing flash sales right now, where some products will be available for even less for a limited time only. Plus, people who buy a product this week can be entered in for a chance to win money back after an order has been placed.

One such product on flash sale is the Comhar All-in-One standing desk, a product I reviewed recently and came away very impressed. It's currently only $359.99 right now, down from its usual $500 price. FlexiSpot also sells office accessories, including footrests, desk drawers, lighting, and even beds.