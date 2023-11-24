I thought this deal on Microsoft's $250 Audio Dock was a pricing error — but it really is 80% off for Black Friday

This might be the deal of the year if you're looking for a new docking station for your Windows PC. Microsoft launched a product called the "Audio Dock" earlier this year, designed to enhance calls in Teams, Slack, Google Meet, and more. It's packed with ports and a healthy set of speakers, but it usually comes with a pretty hefty $250 price tag, except not today. For Black Friday, it's literally 80% off, bringing it down to just $49!

Microsoft Audio Dock | was $249 now $49 at Amazon

✅Perfect for: Listening to audio such as music or calls, connecting peripherals, controlling microphone mute and volume in Teams. ❌Avoid if: You don't find yourself in meetings all that often. 📖Our review: Microsoft Audio Dock review: An excellent all-in-one solution for workspaces

It's both a PC dock, and excellent audio speaker

The Microsoft Audio Dock is a premium audio and docking solution. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Microsoft Audio Dock is a weird product. Microsoft built a pretty good PC dock, and added an excellent speaker setup to it. Why? To enhance your meetings, of course! It works best with Teams, as there are dedicated Teams controls on the Dock itself, but it also works great with other meeting apps like Zoom, Slack, and Google Meet.

As a PC dock, it comes with all the ports you'd expect. Around the back, we have two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, and a power connector. The dock uses USB-C to connect to your laptop, meaning it should be universally compatible with most PCs on the market today, not just Surface PCs.

On the top, there's a dedicated button for launching Teams, a play/pause button for music, volume up and down, and a mute button for your microphone. The dock will supply 60W worth of power, which should be more than enough for more Ultrabooks.

Regarding the speakers, it has one tweeter and one subwoofer, which delivers a good audio listening experience that those using it for conferencing will have nothing to complain about. It's clear, with a surprising amount of bass for a speaker this small. You'll definitely feel it vibrating your desk at anything over 70% volume.

Microsoft sells the Audio Dock for $249, which is a lot of money. That's why I thought this Black Friday deal was a pricing error, because you just don't see $250 docks on sale for just $50, unless they're old. This was released earlier this year! It's an 80% saving, which I was only able to find on Amazon, so grab it while you can.