Up to 27% off high-speed Crucial SSD storage for Prime Day

Crucial has been a significant player in PC hardware for decades, manufacturing some of the best RAM and storage for expanding the memory in your computer. To celebrate Prime Day, they're discounting various high-quality internal solid-state drives for M.2 and SATA connections, including a whopping 27% saving on the Crucial P2 1TB M.2 2280 drive down to only $80 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

With storage options ranging from a modest 250GB to a tremendous 2TB, these rapid hard drive replacements can significantly improve your boot and loading times on laptops and desktop PCs. Check your current internal drive and match up an appropriate substitute from our roundup of the best deals from Crucial on sale during the two-day event.

Save up to 27% on Crucial storage

(opens in new tab) Crucial P2 2TB 3D NAND | $200 $184 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This M.2 2280 drive provides 2TB of storage space, hitting speeds up to 2,400MB/s using PCIe Gen3 tech. Perfect for installing big games for faster loading times.

(opens in new tab) Crucial MX500 2TB 3D SATA 2.5 | $200 $162 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cheaper than the M.2 variant, this 2.5-inch SATA SSD can still provide 2TB of space with speeds up to 560MB/s. It's perfect for laptops and PCs lacking an M.2 slot or just for extra storage space.

(opens in new tab) Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND | $110 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Like its double-sized sibling, this 1TB variant of the P2 M.2 2280 drive hits up to 2,400MB/s with the same PCIe Gen3 tech. The best deal of the bunch and a massive saving for a high-speed SSD.

(opens in new tab) Crucial MX500 1TB 3D SATA 2.5 | $100 $85 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Still hitting the 560MB/s speeds of its variants in the MX500 range, this 2.5-inch SATA drive is cheaper for getting 1TB of space with SSD speeds.

(opens in new tab) Crucial BX500 1TB 3D SATA 2.5 | $90 $72 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A tiny step below the MX500 but still hitting speeds up to 540MB/s, this 2.5" BX500 SATA drive provides an affordable 1TB of speedy storage.

(opens in new tab) Crucial P2 500GB 3D NAND | $56 $43 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The smallest M.2 drive on the list in terms of storage space, this 500GB SSD is perfect for installing your operating system alongside a few games for faster boot times.

(opens in new tab) Crucial MX500 500GB 3D SATA 2.5 | $60 $51 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ideal for replacing aging mechanical drives, the 500GB 2.5-inch SATA MX500 is a perfect fit for most laptops and PCs struggling to keep up with the rest of your hardware.



(opens in new tab) Crucial MX500 250GB 3D SATA 2.5 | $50 $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cheapest on the list, the 2.5-inch MX500 SATA drive gives you 250GB of extra space to play with, running up to 560MB/s transfer speeds. Great for high-speed backups.

Reviving my old laptop was as easy as replacing the mechanical hard drive with a Crucial 2.5-inch SATA replacement. The lightning speeds on offer from the P2 M.2 drives allow fast booting into Windows, and larger drives have space for installing games to reduce loading times. These deals mean there's no better time to pick up a new SSD if you've considered upgrades.

