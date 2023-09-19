The Logitech gaming keyboard I LOVE is over $100 off, but there's a catch

If you play most of your games on a PC and you're looking to get some quality peripherals for your battlestation, a good keyboard should be at the top of your priority list. Thankfully, there are plenty of excellent boards on the market, but the one I've sworn by since I first picked it up in 2021 is Logitech's stellar wireless G915 TKL. With an MSRP of $229.99, it's normally pretty expensive. Thanks to the combination of a new discount and a coupon on Amazon, though, it's currently available for the rock bottom price of $119.99.

That's a full $110 off the regular cost of the keyboard — a discount that's even better than the Prime Day deal on the board we covered earlier this year, and the lowest we've ever seen it fall. However, the catch is that to take advantage of these savings, you'll need to pick the version of the G915 TKL that comes with tactile switches. These provide the same "bumpy" feeling that you'd get with clicky switches, while remaining nearly as quiet as linear ones are when actuated.

They're ideal for folks that want the best of both worlds, but if you want the audio feedback of clicky switches or the smooth feel of linear ones, you may want to look elsewhere. If you're okay with tactile switches, though, I think you'll love the G915 TKL. Its thin frame and low-profile style brings it low to your desk and reduces key travel length, and for me, this has led to a very enjoyable and responsive experience whether I'm playing games or writing for work.

Despite how slim it is, though, the G915 TKL is far from fragile. In fact, the aircraft-grade aluminum construction ensures it's incredibly rigid and durable, and as a bonus, the weight of the chassis keeps it from moving around. The fact it's tenkeyless also means the numpad has been removed, resulting in a narrower design that takes up less space.

Some other bells and whistles you can look forward to are a series of media control buttons you can use for quick pausing, muting, and volume control, as well as LED indicators for Caps Lock and the board's 40-hour battery life. There's also full RGB backlighting that can be customized with Logitech's G HUB software, though it's more modest (and, if you ask me, more tasteful) than what you'll find with other options. Bluetooth is fully supported in addition to connecting via a USB dongle, too, giving the board some excellent flexibility.

Undoubtedly, the G915 TKL is one of the best keyboards on the market, and may just be the best one I've ever used. I can't recommend it enough, especially when it's discounted this heavily.