This camera dethroned the Logitech Brio 4K as the best webcam, and you can grab it for $100 off

Webcams often get forgotten as they rest on top of your computer, but the right webcam can make you look more professional in meetings and more personable on video calls with friends and family. The Lumina AI Webcam is one of the best webcams around, thanks to its bright, clear, and sharp image and its range of AI features. Right now, you can grab the Lumina AI Webcam for $100 off.

Lumina AI Webcam | was $250 now $150 This 4K webcam captures bright, clear, and sharp video and has AI features. It has a large 24.84 mm² sensor that's configurable, making it easier to record exactly what you want. Auto-zoom and background blur are just a couple of the advanced features on what our Editor-in-Chief called one of the best webcams you can buy,

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a high-quality webcam that captures excellent video enhanced by AI. ❌Avoid if: You need Windows Hello or HDR. 💰Price check: $150 at Lumina 🔍Our experience: Lumina AI Webcam review: Perhaps the smartest 4K webcam on the planet

Few cameras can compete with the Logitech Brio 4K, as evidenced by the fact that it's still a market leader after more than half a decade. But in his Lumina AI Webcam review, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino showed how the camera beats out the Logitech Brio 4K in several areas. Lumina seems to welcome the comparison, as it has an entire page dedicated to how its camera stacks up against the Logitech Brio 4K.

The Lumina AI Webcam has a large 24.84 mm² sensor, which is quite sizeable for a webcam. You can also dial its field of view (FoV) rather than just choose between a few presets.

As its name suggests, the Lumina AI Webcam has features that use artificial intelligence to enhance its recording capabilities. Its "Cameraman" feature uses facial recognition to track your face and keep you in frame. I've seen Rubino in many meetings over the years, and I can testify that his camera does follow him around despite the physical webcam being stationary. You can also check out his TV appearances and the Windows Central Podcast to see the camera in action.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I think the aluminum body of the Lumina AI Webcam looks sleek. Whether you like the look of it or not, the body of the webcam feels high quality when compared to plastic cameras.

While the Lumina AI Webcam is impressive, it does have some shortcomings. The camera lacks support for Windows Hello, so if you want to use biometrics to sign in, you'll need a fingerprint reader or a second camera. HDR is not supported by the Lumina AI Webcam either.