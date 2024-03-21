This mouse is SO good most of our staff have one — here's why you need to jump on this sale price

The Logitech MX Master 2S is such a ridiculously comfortable and multifunctional mouse I can't believe Logitech ever bothered releasing updates for it. In the MX 2S, they crafted perfection, there is nowhere else to go — but not everyone is in the market for a $100 mouse. Thankfully, as it's aged, the price has come down considerably, and during the Spring sales it's dropped even lower to a much more palatable $59.99 at Newegg. It may have escaped some eyes as a hot deal given they are listing a previous sales price as original, but yes, this jaw-droppingly good mouse was $100 MSRP. It may not be the latest model, but it's still a legend and one I'm using to write this very post!

Logitech MX Master 2S | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Flogitech-910-005965-mx-master-2s%2Fp%2FN82E16826197425" data-link-merchant="newegg.com""> was $99.99 now $59.99 at Newegg The Logitech MX Master 2S is so good, most of our staff own one, in fact I still use mine daily because I've not found anything better. The ergonomic shape is a must have for long hours working at a PC or laptop, and the speedy scrolling wheel is a thing of beauty. Alternative deal: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB071YZJ1G1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">$65 at Amazon

✅Perfect for: Daily use on Windows, Mac or Chromebook, those who want a great ergonomic mouse and the ability to switch between devices. ❌Avoid it if: You are left-handed. Unfortunately, there isn't a model for this. 🔍Our experience: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/logitech-mx-master-2s-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"">Logitech MX Master 2S review

The MX, the mouse, the legend

Image 1 of 2 Logitech MX Master 2S (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) Logitech MX Master 2S (Image credit: Jennifer Young - WIndows Central)

Even after half a decade, the Logitech MX Master 2S remains available to buy brand new, despite updated versions like the MX Master 3S trying to dethrone it. It's that good, and it still holds it's ground as one of the best mice you can buy. With one of the most ergonomic designs ever put out. If there's a comfier mouse to use than an MX Master 2S, I haven't found it yet.



When replacing an old mouse last year, I asked my colleagues at Windows Central for their recommendations — having a group chat full of tech reviewers is quite an advantage. Pretty much everyone recommended the MX Master 2S, but seeing the price of it, I wasn't sold. Eventually, it hit the Amazon Prime Day sales, and I managed to grab one, but it was not as cheap as this deal. I'm not bitter, though; it's been the best laptop accessory I've ever purchased, and if it broke tomorrow, I'd be buying another one in a heartbeat.

When we wrote our initial Logitech MX Master 2S review, it was rightly given our highest award.

The main selling points for the Logitech MX Master 2s are its super comfortable grip, excellent button layout, and software combination, and that laser sensor which works on any surface including glass. Daniel Rubino, Windows Central

Besides being ridiculously comfortable due to its ergonomic design, the MX Master 2S can control up to three devices at the same time. So, I can easily switch from using it with my laptop to a PC without even messing with the included wireless receiver. On the often chance I've misplaced the receiver, I've been able to switch to Bluetooth. It's an incredibly versatile bit of kit. My favorite feature is the ability to side-scroll through spreadsheets at the flick of the thumb.



Additionally its laser sensor can operate on basically any surface. which is great for me as I'm constantly working from unconventional places. I've used this mouse on everything from carpet to a glass coffee table and it hasn't stuttered. These are still not widespread features you can find in just any mouse, and at the time, were just part of why this commanded a premium price of $100.

While still maintaining its premium status, the MX Master 2S is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it unbeatable value. I would argue that it's nearly impossible to find a mouse that offers better performance and versatility for the money.